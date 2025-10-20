Nia Long gets ‘so emotional’ when reflecting on playing Katherine Jackson in ‘Michael’ biopic

Nia Long and Katherine Jackson have yet to meet, but Jackson has already left a lasting impression on the actress.

The 54-year-old star is reflecting ahead of the upcoming “Michael” biopic on what it was like to embody the role of the legendary matriarch.

“I get so emotional,” she told People magazine when she thinks about it.

“I know what it is to be a mother,” said the mom of two sons, Kez, 12, and Massai, 23. “But I don’t know what it is to raise a superstar.”

Katherine Jackson, 95, is the wife of the late Joe Jackson and the matriarch of one of the most famous families in music history. Together, the pair raised ten children — Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon (and his twin Brandon, who died shortly after birth), Michael, Randy, and Janet. While Long portrays Katherine in “Michael,” Colman Domingo stars as Joe, and Michael, who died in June 2009 at the age of 50, will be played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, the son of Jermaine.

Long said Katherine’s “journey is rooted in grace and her spirit is strong and kind. Those are the things I think of when I think of Katherine Jackson.”

While speaking to The Cut, Long emphasized how Katherine taught her about grace.

“She is one of the most graceful women that I think I’ve ever known, and I’ve never actually met her yet,” she explained. “But what I know of her and the research that I’ve done to portray the character, she personifies grace. There is a silent strength about her that helped me to grow as a woman.”

Long told The Cut that when she was asked to play Katherine, she found herself reflecting on her own mother — who once worked for Jackson’s label — and on having met the King of Pop himself.

“I reflected on all of it,” she said. “And I said if I can just be as graceful and quiet and understated and strong and honest and God-fearing as Ms. Katherine Jackson is, then I found the truth to play this matriarch.”

“Michael” lands in theaters on April 24 and is directed by acclaimed Black director, Antoine Fuqua.