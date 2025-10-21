‘He kept it real’: Shaquille O’Neal reflects on Allen Iverson’s tearful appreciation of their friendship

There’s something powerful about seeing two legends drop the armor. When Allen Iverson cried earlier this year, talking about Shaquille O’Neal, calling him his “big brother” and “mentor”, it wasn’t about basketball. It was about brotherhood.

“I love him so much. I don’t want to be up here crying and s—, you know what I mean? I just love him,” Iverson said back in June, his voice trembling through tears.

Four months later, on the red carpet at the “Allen Iv3rson” world premiere in New York City, O’Neal reflected on that emotional moment with a smile that said it all.

“Man, I just try to be the big brother, mentor to other people,” he told People magazine. “And one thing I always loved about [Iverson], he did it his way. He kept it real.”

That’s been the heartbeat of Iverson’s entire legacy: doing it his way. From the moment the Virginia native stepped onto an NBA court in 1996, he was a walking disruption to the system. From the tattoos, to the cornrows, baggy clothes, and diamond chains, Iverson’s look was a form of self-expression.

“We all work for certain companies where we’re not allowed to do certain things, but if the line was right here, he was right up on the line,” Shaq explained. “And sometimes he said, ‘I’m not going to do it.’”

Laughing he recalled the days when the league tried to box Iverson in: “Like when there were mandatory suits. He’s like, ‘I’m not wearing a suit because that’s not me.’ He got fined for it, but it was his belief… Everybody loved him for it.”

Ironically, the NBA’s implementation of a dress code in an effort to tone down Iverson’s streetwear-heavy aesthetic only amplified his cultural impact. His unapologetic authenticity reshaped player fashion and swagger forever.

Shaq, who executive-produced “Allen Iv3rson,” said the series is about reclaiming that truth.

“We’re blessed to be able to tell his story,” he said. “We live in a world now where people can kind of narrate your story, so we wanted to hear from him and his family about the real Allen Iverson.”

Ultimately, the highlight reels and accolades like 2001 NBA MVP, 11-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, fail to showcase Iverson’s true impact on not only the league but the culture.

“It’s a fact that it’s a very small percentage of rookies that when they come in, they make an impact,” he said. “He was one of those rookies. I was one of those rookies. Magic [Johnson], Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. Very, very small list. [Larry] Bird, [Michael] Jordan.”

“When he came in, he was ready to be in the NBA right away,” he added. “Allen Iv3rson” premieres Oct. 23 on Prime Video.