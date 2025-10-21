‘Let’s speak on it!’: Kandi Burruss wants Soulja Boy to pull up after viral tirade against her

If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss doesn’t tolerate, it’s disrespect.

The singer, songwriter, reality star and podcast host wants a face-to-face chat with Soulja Boy after the rapper went on a tirade on social media, insulting her during a livestream.

Instead of playing it sneakily, Burruss made her feelings regarding the “Crank That” rapper clear. “I heard Soulja Boy was cussing me out on his live and said he wanted to pull up…,” she wrote on Twitter. “Well, I would love for you to pull up. Let’s speak on it!”

I heard @souljaboy was cussing me out on his live & said he wanted to pull up… Well I would love for you to pull up. Let’s speak on it! — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) October 20, 2025

The drama began shortly after Soulja learned that Burruss had former videographer Charlie Rocket on her Speak On It podcast. Rocket opened up about working for Soulja Boy in 2007, sharing an unflattering story about the rapper and claiming the rapper pulled off a disgusting stunt.

“Soulja Boy called me to his room,” Rocket recalled. “We’re staying at the Bellagio, and he wanted to make a really viral video. He said, ‘Come to my room. I’m about to order some room service,’ and he ordered $1,000 worth of room service. When he was done, there was so much food left over. I was excited. I saw some chicken fingers and I was like, ‘Can I get those? Cuz I’m hungry, I’m really really hungry.’”

Speak on it with Charlie rocket has some nuggets but this story is insane!



Full interview https://t.co/JTV6ze1SXg pic.twitter.com/QxOAdugTxq — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) October 16, 2025

Rocket claims that Soulja offered him anything he wanted … before spitting on the food.

After Soulja learned of Rocket’s comments, he unleashed on both Rocket and Burruss.

“Aye, somebody tag this b–h Kandi too,” Soulja began. “B-tch, why the f–k you got this fat n–a on your platform? I’m about to sue the f–k out of Kandi. Somebody tag Kandi. You on the motherf–kin Internet claiming I spit in your food, you’sa b–h. Who the f–k somebody go on the road with somebody and not eat for three days? And Kandi, f–k you too, you lil’ bald-headed b–h.”

Soulja then declared he was in Atlanta and demanded Kandi’s address so he could tell his side of the story.

It’s unclear whether Soulja took Burruss up on her offer, but let’s say if it’s smoke, it’s gonna get answered.