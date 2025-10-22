‘I love it like you wouldn’t believe’: Michael Jordan reflects on life without basketball

There are some names that are just synonymous with basketball. Regardless of whether you follow the sport or not, everyone around the world recognizes the name Michael Jordan.

Last night, during halftime of the NBA opening night, Jordan sat down with Mike Tirico in the first edition of his series, “MJ: Insights To Excellence.” Reflecting on his legendary career and retirement, the NBA legend admitted just how much he misses the sport.

“[I] love it [basketball] like you wouldn’t believe. In all honesty, I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts, and go out and play the game of basketball today because that’s who I am,” Jordan said. “That type of competition, that type of competitiveness, is what I live for, and I miss it. I miss that aspect of playing the game of basketball. Being able to challenge myself against what people see as great basketball. But it’s better for me to be sitting here talking to you as opposed to popping my Achilles, and I’m in a wheelchair for a while.”

Now at 62 years old, the Chicago Bulls legend is aware that he is no longer the athlete that NBA fans saw win six championships, earn six NBA Finals MVPs, and five league MVPs. So much so that he admits he hasn’t picked up a ball in years.

“You don’t see a hoop anywhere around here, right?” he said jokingly. “I haven’t picked up a ball in years.”

He particularly recalls a moment when he was asked to shoot a free throw, which surprisingly left him very nervous.

“I was at the Ryder Cup, and I rented a house from the owner. He came over to do pictures and had grandkids. I was meeting and greeting, and thanked him for allowing me to stay at the house. He had a basketball court. He says, ‘I want you to shoot one free throw.’

“… When I stepped up to shoot the free throw, that was the most nervous I’ve been in years,” he continued. “The reason being is, those kids heard the stories from their parents about what I did 30 years ago. So their expectation is 30 years prior, and I haven’t touched a basketball.”

Though he ultimately made the shot, Jordan says his focus now on basketball is on paying it forward.

“I have an obligation to the game of basketball. Not financially,” he explains. “I think, for more or less, as a basketball player…being able to pass on messages of success and dedication to the game of basketball.”

Watch the full clip below: