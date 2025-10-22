‘Our hearts are broken beyond words’: Family confirms death of missing Philadelphia woman, Kada Scott

The family of Kada Scott has released a statement after police found her body during their search for her.

“Dear friends, family, and supporters, it is with unimaginable sorrow that we confirm our daughter Kada Scott has been found deceased. Our hearts are broken beyond words,” the Scott family’s statement read.

Scott was last seen by her family around 9:45 pm on Oct 4, after she reportedly arrived for her shift at an assisted living facility in Philadelphia. This sparked a two-week-long search and investigation for the 23-year-old. In their search, officials found that Scott reportedly complained about being harassed before her disappearance. As previously reported by theGrio, Philadelphia police arrested 21-year-old Keon King in connection with Scott’s disappearance.

While police hoped King would lead them to Scott, officials recovered human remains believed to be Scott’s after receiving an anonymous tip to search a vacant local middle school. After confirming that the remains found were those of Scott, the medical examiner ruled Scott’s death a homicide on Oct. 22.

The ME has ruled that the cause of death for Kada Scott is homicide. Our investigators have completed their work and are forwarding a recommendation of murder charges to the DAO for charging. We will continue to pursue justice for Ms. Scott, her family, and all victims of crime. — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) October 22, 2025

“We are profoundly grateful for everyone who stood by us — those who donated, shared her story, and prayed for her safe return. Your compassion and support have carried our family through the hardest days of our lives,” Scott’s family shared announcing a justice and memorial fund on GoFundMe. “All donations will be used to cover Kada’s funeral and memorial expenses, and any remaining balance will be donated to the Black and Missing Foundation, in Kada’s name. Our hope is that her story will continue to bring awareness and resources to other families still searching for their loved ones.”

“Thank you for standing with us, for keeping Kada’s memory alive, and for helping us turn her light into hope for others,” the statement concluded.