Letitia Jamees says she has ‘no fear’ after pleading not guilty in case prosecuted by Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James delivered a fiery speech against the Trump administration after pleading not guilty to mortgage fraud in a case pushed by President Donald Trump.

“This is about all of us, and about a justice system which has been weaponized, a justice system which has been used as a tool of revenge…a weapon against those individuals who simply did their job and who stood up for the rule of law,” James said to a crowd of supporters outside of a federal courthouse in Virginia.

The New York attorney general said the justice system under the Trump regime is “being used as a vehicle of retribution,” but added, “my faith is strong.”

She continued, “I have a belief in America and all of its individuals who have stood with me, not only in New York, but all across this nation.”

Trump’s U.S. Department of Justice charged James with bank fraud, accusing New York’s top prosecutor of knowingly listing a Virginia property as a secondary residential home when she actually used it as a rental property. James maintains she broke no law and said she made an error while filling out a form related to the home purchase, but quickly rectified it and didn’t deceive the lender.

Critics of the Trump administration say the prosecution against James is an act of revenge. James notably prosecuted Trump in a business fraud case that resulted in him being found liable with penalties of nearly half a billion dollars. Trump’s financial penalty was dismissed after he returned to the White House this year.

Former US President Donald Trump (C) attends the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, at a Manhattan courthouse, in New York City, on October 2, 2023. Former US president Donald Trump was in court Monday for what he slammed as a “sham” civil fraud trial against him and two of his sons, with the case threatening the Republican’s business empire as he campaigns to retake the White House. (Photo by Seth Wenig / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

James said despite the prosecution before her, she has “no fear” as she stares down a criminal trial in January against the Trump administration.

“There’s no fear today…because I believe that justice will rain down like water and righteousness, like a mighty stream,” she said. “I’m here to say that my work and my job and all that I do, all throughout my public career, I’ve stood up for the rights of New Yorkers and Americans, and I will not be deterred.”

James added, “I will not be distracted.”

Many are publicly defending Letitia James, including the NAACP, which will hold a rally on Sunday in New York to call out President Trump and his pattern of using the nation’s top law enforcement agency to target his political enemies.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson pointed out a specific pattern of Black women being on the receiving end of Trump’s revenge against who he often calls “radical” liberals.

“From Lisa Cook of the Federal Reserve, to Gwynne Wilcox of the National Labor Relations Board, Carla Hayden from the Library of Congress, and now Tish James, Trump has repeatedly targeted Black women in positions of power. But let’s be clear — the facts and the law are on Tish James’ side,” Johnson said in a statement.

“So rather than lamenting, we must organize. We know Donald Trump wants us to be afraid, but we will not be. We know he wants to concentrate power, but we cannot allow him to. Democracy is not a spectator sport; we all have a role to play.”

The civil rights leader said Trump’s “weaponization” of the DOJ is “nothing more than insecurity and weakness masquerading as strength.”

He urged the public to “organize” and “peacefully demonstrate.”

“Stay informed. And most importantly, vote. We have an election in 10 days and the midterms in 375. Make every day count. Everyone has a part to play in stopping Donald Trump’s authoritarian power grab,” said Johnson.