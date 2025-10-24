This is not a drill!  New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton are going on tour

Would you believe it if I told you that Boyz II Men and New Edition, two of the biggest R&B male groups ever, have never performed together? Well they haven’t…until now.

Today, the “Mr. Telephone Man” singers and “End of the Road” singers announced they will go on tour in 2026. As if that combination wasn’t already iconic, the tour also includes Toni Braxton as a headliner on “The New Edition Way” tour.

“All three of us on the same stage, every night,” the group members describe in the promo video. “Not taking turns. Actually performing together.[…] No barriers, no separation – an original music experience.”

This original experience includes all the artists together, performing on a one dynamic 360° view stage, delivering an up-close and immersive concert experience like never before.

“You’re seeing artists who’ve shaped the culture come together to celebrate music that continues to stand the test of time,” BPC’s CEO, Gary Guidry, said of the award-winning artists in a press release.

New Edition will take the stage with all its members: Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill; Michael Bivins helped develop Boyz II Men through his Bivins Entertainment management company before the group released their debut album on Motown. Similarly, all the remaining members of Boyz II Men, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Nathan Morris, will appear on the stage. However, since Michael McCary reunited with the group for the opening night of their Las Vegas residency, only time will tell if McCary makes any surprise appearances.

Understanding every king (or in this case, kings) needs a queen, the tour also features Braxton, whose sultry voice sings “Un-Break My Heart” and “Breathe Again,” will join the 21-stop tour presented by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC).

“This tour represents the spirit of collaboration, excellence, and respect for pristine artistry,” Shelby Joyner, President of BPC added.

Now, there will be multiple chances to secure your spot at The New Edition Way Tour. American Express cardholders can participate in a presale starting Oct. 27 at 10 AM local time.

On Oct. 28, 10 AM local time fans can participate in the “New Edition Presale” using the code WAYTOUR26.

On Oct. 29, a Spotify presale will be at 10 AM local time using the code NE4LIFE.

On Oct. 30, the promoter presale (code: BPC) and Boyz II Men presale (code: BIIMBLVD) will begin at 10 AM local time.

And finally, the general ticket sales will begin on Oct. 31. Check out The New Edition Way Tour schedule here.