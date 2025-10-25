‘I’m not done’: Kamala Harris hints at possible run for the White House again

Former Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t ruling out another run at president.

In an interview with the BBC, Harris says her grandnieces will see a woman in the White House “in their lifetime” and suggests that woman may “possibly” be her.

“I am not done,” Harris told Laura Kuenssberg about a possible third run for the White House. “I have lived my entire career a life of service and it’s in my bones. There are many ways to serve, but I have not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I’m doing right now.”

Harris previously ran for president in 2019 during the 2020 presidential election cycle before suspending her campaign and becoming President Joe Biden’s vice presidential nominee and Vice President.

The BBC interview comes a month after Harris’s New York Times-bestselling memoir, 107 Days, was released. It chronicles her attempt to defeat President Donald Trump in the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.

When presented with a poll that put her behind Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a viable presidential candidate, Harris didn’t budge.

“I think there are all kinds of polls that will tell you a variety of things,” Harris said. “I’ve never listened to polls. If I listened to polls I wouldn’t have run for my first office or my second office. And I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harris commented on predictions she had made about Trump during her campaign regarding Trump weaponizing the Justice Department and running an authoritarian government, suggesting they had come true.

“He said he would weaponize the Department of Justice – and he has done exactly that,” Harris stated. “You look at what has happened in terms of how he has weaponized, for example, federal agencies going around after political satirists… His skin is so thin he couldn’t endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organisation in the process.”

Harris was referencing ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host joked about Republicans’ reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death. Kimmel’s removal, which Trump celebrated, came at the behest of the FCC, which threatened ABC broadcasters if Kimmel wasn’t reprimanded for his comments.

In her book tour, Harris offered candor about the current administration, remarking ‘These motherf—–s are crazy” during a stop in Los Angeles.

“There’s so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their mind,” she told the audience before delivering her now viral remark, while urging those in attendance and those watching to understand how the country arrived at Trump and the various organizations that helped propel Trump back to the White House.