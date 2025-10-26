Lena Waithe is developing a ‘friendship breakup’ film about her and Issa Rae’s relationship

We may see Lena Waithe and Issa Rae share the screen soon.

On the “One Nightstand” podcast with Bustle, Waithe revealed that she has been developing a “funny and silly” movie about the ups and downs of her and Rae’s friendship, which includes a “friendship breakup.”

“It’s a really cool idea about us being friends and having a bit of a friendship breakup, and it’s really funny and silly,” Waithe said. “I was supposed to be writing beats for her, but I ultimately just started writing the script, so I may just send that to her at some point. It was like trying to write the beats was getting to be too difficult and so I just started working on the script.”

According to the “The Chi” creator, she wants for her and Rae to play themselves in the film. Waithe said the characters will be “thinly veiled versions” of herself and Rae.

“She and I [were] Zooming and talking and figuring out how it could be, and right now I’m being lazy,” she said. “The characters’ names are Lena and Issa, I’m not even being that imaginative about it,” she said.

The longtime friends have shown each other love over the years while developing some of the most prominent and talked-about Black film and television over the last decade, including Rae’s HBO series “Insecure” and Waithe’s film, “Queen & Slim.” Back in 2014, Waithe posted herself and Rae hugging on Instagram, and called Rae “one of the few h*s that’s loyal.”

Waithe said she is leaning into non-television projects as she wraps up “The Chi,” which is on its eighth and final season, including the film with Rae and several theater productions. After telling Bustle that she is in talks with Rae about the film, the pressure’s on to make it happen.

“Oh sh*t, well now we got to do it,” she said.