Grio Green Book: Royal Caribbean’s ‘Star of the Seas’ is the perfect family fun getaway

If you’re looking for the perfect family-friendly vacation then look no further than Royal Caribbean’s new crusie line ship, Star of the Seas.

Pegged as “The World’s Best Family Vacation,” the latest cruise ship from Royal Caribbean aims to do everything big. From the massive waterpark and all of the entertainment to its very own island destination, Star of the Seas provides plenty of options for thrill and leisure.

“We’re constantly trying to improve the product and experiences for the guests and the crew and for employees…what we’ve managed to do, or we’ve tried to do, is to create really unique spaces and experiences that work for every generation and every group,” said Michael Bayley, CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

Star of the Seas offers 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean getaways with stops to Royal Caribbean’s own private island, known as Perfect Day at CocoCay, in The Bahamas.

TheGrio was able to experience Star of the Seas this summer before it opened to the public on Aug. 31. Here’s why we think you, your family, and friends should consider your next trip aboard Royal Caribbean’s latest ship extravaganza.

Utimate Waterpark Fun

Star of the Seas’ main attraction is, by far, the amount of water-based entertainment. Royal Caribbean touts that the massive cruise line contains the largest waterpark at sea, with six record-breaking waterslides. The ship also has seven pools and ten whirlpools. Star of the Seas also offers the FlowRider® Surf Simulator, where vacationers get to test out their surfing skills on a simulated board amid simulated “waves.”

While the waterpark is an obvious attraction for the children in your lives, it is equally fun for adults. Thrill seekers can take a plunge in a free fall with the Pressure Drop℠, the first drop slide at sea; or chase the ultimate rush while suspended 154 feet above the ocean on the Crown’s Edge zip line and obstacle course. You and your crew can also be entertained by stunt shows at the AquaTheater.

Perfect Day at CocoCay

Every cruise has a destination, but on Star of the Seas there’s only one: Perfect Day at CocoCay. The private island in the Bahamas has everything you need with seven stretches of beach and water ready to be enjoyed under the sun. Royal Caribbean also notes that CocoCay has the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean. For adults who want some booze and action away from children, well, Royal Caribbean offers the adult-only Hideaway Beach, where you can also enjoy non-stop tunes from a DJ and go wherever the vibes take you.

Themed Parties Onboard

It wouldn’t be a cruise ship experience without some themed fun and Star of the Seas doesn’t disappoint. TheGrio was invited to participate in a few themed nights. The first night’s theme was all white, while the second night’s theme was Y2K “Millennium Mania,” which included music from the 1990s and 2000s that made for an epic night of fun and nostalgia. Passengers wore their best double denim, baggy jeans and butterfly hair barrettes. There was also a Caribbean themed night, where passengers wore their best tropical and floral outfits and embraced the island spirit. A live band, singers and dancers also help to level up the entertainment and keep the vibes vibin’.

Nonstop Onboard Entertainment

On Star of the Seas, you’ll never being bored. There are dozens of shows and onboard entertainment to enjoy, including live comedy, game shows, ice skating shows, as well as original and Broadway productions, like “The Wizard of Oz,” Back to the Future” and “Hairspray,” you name it. Making reservations for shows on Star of the Seas is easy and at your fingertips with the Royal Caribbean app. Basically, on the entertainment end, they’ve got you covered—in full.

Fine Dining

If you’re looking for some quality eating on a cruise ship, well, on Star of the Seas, you will always enjoy fine dining. Royal Caribbean brags that the dining experience is a “culinary adventure,” and that it is. Whether you’re a meat or seafood eater, vegetarian or vegan—the cruise’s culinary staff offer fine dining experiences that are richly influenced by Caribbean culture. You’ll never leave hungry or dissatisfied. There’s the main dining rooms, where you are treated to unforgettable four-course meals; and then there are the ship’s specialty restaurants, which include several types of cuisine, including Italian, seafood, hibachi and sushi, and a signature steakhouse. There is also complimentary dining, including a cafe and general market, Mexican cuisine, and pizza, which stays open late at night.

No matter the entertainment you’re looking for or the experience you’re seeking, Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas has got you covered.