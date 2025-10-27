‘No one should go hungry’: DoorDash is delivering relief for families losing SNAP benefits

It’s been 27 days since the federal government shut down; 27 days of government employees working without pay or being furloughed. Now, millions of Americans are bracing for what could become a full-blown hunger crisis. The 2nd-longest shutdown in U.S. history is already testing the limits of working families, seniors, and parents trying to stretch every dollar. However, the looming halt of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the country’s largest food assistance safety net, on November 1, may be a new breaking point, especially for the one in four (10.5 million) Black SNAP households.

To help fill the gap in the program that feeds more than 40 million Americans every month, DoorDash has launched an Emergency Food Response. This initiative will waive fees for 300,000 SNAP grocery orders, deliver 1 million meals for 300+ organizations through its Project Dash program, and donate fresh food, shelf-stable items, and household essentials from DashMart locations to local food banks in affected communities throughout November.

“No one should go hungry in America – period,” said Max Rettig, Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at DoorDash, in a press release. “Millions of families are worried right now about how they’ll put food on the table. Fighting hunger is core to our mission at DoorDash, and we’re stepping up alongside leading grocers and retailers to help bridge the gap. We know this is a stopgap, not a solution. But doing nothing simply isn’t an option.”

DoorDash’s efforts come as food banks across the U.S. report unprecedented demand. Shelves are emptying faster than they can be restocked, and some organizations report seeing double or triple their usual number of visitors.

Since 2018, DoorDash’s Project DASH has powered more than 8 million deliveries, which equates to approximately 135 million meals, in partnership with food banks and pantries nationwide. Now, to help fight the hunger crisis, the delivery company is waiving merchant fees for all 300+ Project DASH partner food banks, food pantries, and community organizations nationwide throughout November, equaling an estimated 1 million meals.

“The food security of millions of people who rely on SNAP is at dire risk,” Eric Mitchell, President of Alliance to End Hunger, added. “We know that the only viable solution is to ensure SNAP benefits are being delivered in full to those in need of food assistance as soon as possible. We are thankful for the part that companies and organizations across the country, like DoorDash can do to try to fill the gap, and we will continue to work tirelessly to make sure SNAP is restored and protected quickly and fully.”

Additionally, for users with a valid SNAP/EBT card on their account, DoorDash and its grocery partners are covering the cost of delivery and service fees for 300,000 orders to help families stretch their budgets during the SNAP freeze. The platform says eligible customers must use a promo code, which will be available on or before Nov. 1, that they can redeem at SNAP-enabled stores on DoorDash.

“Our response alone cannot match the scale of this crisis. The federal government’s role is irreplaceable,” the company emphasized in a press release. “This is an opportunity for Congress to come together and find a way to continue to fund this essential program that keeps Americans from going hungry.”

Until that happens, companies, organizations, and everyday people are stepping up. DoorDash is urging anyone who can to donate food, money, or time to local food banks.