Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs release date revealed as White House shuts down pardon claims

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ official release date has been set, marking the next chapter in a saga that’s captivated headlines. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the music mogul is expected to walk free on May 8, 2028, after serving time for violating the Mann Act. This news comes after Combs was sentenced to over 4 years in prison after a summer trial filled with shocking revelations and a split verdict.

The 50-month sentence means Combs could serve roughly 85 percent of that time with the ability to earn “good conduct time” for positive behavior behind bars, under the First Step Act. Since his arrest in September 2024, the former Bad Boy Records CEO has been detained at a federal lockup in Brooklyn, which has also been accounted for in his release date timeline.

After being arrested and charged with racketeering and sex-trafficking, Combs’ eight-week trial ended with the jury convicting him of transportation to engage in prostitution, while acquitting him of the more serious charges. During sentencing earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian didn’t hold back when addressing the disgraced mogul.

“You abused the power and control with women you professed to love,” the judge said, per NBC News. “You abused them physically, emotionally, and psychologically.”

Judge Subramanian also noted that Combs’ influence stretched far beyond his music, calling him an inspiration to many, especially those in marginalized communities. He urged Combs to use this moment for deep reflection, telling him to make the most of his “second chance” and to consider “what went wrong and what can be made right.”

Despite his legal team’s push for time served, Combs was sentenced on Oct. 3 to four years and two months behind bars. He requested to serve his sentence at Fort Dix in New Jersey to remain close to family and participate in the facility’s drug rehabilitation program, but that request was denied.

After his sentencing, rumors swirled online about a possible presidential pardon, but the White House quickly shut down those claims last week.

“There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news,” a White House official told reporters, as previously reported by theGrio. “The president, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

When Combs is eventually released, his freedom will come with conditions, NBC News reports. He’ll have to report regularly to a probation officer, remain drug-free with routine testing, and live in an approved residence. He’ll also reportedly be required to attend an outpatient mental health treatment program and complete an approved domestic violence program.