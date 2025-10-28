Jasmine Crockett hits back at Trump’s latest ‘low IQ’ insult: ‘I don’t know what Black woman hurt him’

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, hit back at President Donald Trump on Monday after he, yet again, attacked her as “low IQ.”

“I’m waiting on a reporter…[to] finally asked him what is his IQ, because he is constantly talking about…he doesn’t even know what a low IQ is,” Crockett fired back at Trump during an interview on CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins.”

“He doesn’t even know which scores are low. And I can guarantee you that whatever score he’s taken anytime recently, I’m sure that his qualifies as [low IQ] well,” she continued.

The Texas congresswoman and attorney said Trump, 79, has “never been known to be an Einstein.”

“This is not a guy who got in on merit when it came to going to college. This is someone who, but for him being born with a silver spoon, probably wouldn’t have got into anybody’s institution, unlike me,” Crockett said of the president, who reportedly gained admission into the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business as a result of his wealthy father’s connections.

Congresswoman Crockett said that, more than Trump’s IQ, she is particularly disturbed by his pattern of attacking Black and brown women in politics.

“I wish people would look at the fact that you have a president of the United States who consistently is obsessing over two women of color that are members of the House,” she said, referring to Trump also calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “low IQ” during a Monday gaggle with the press on Air Force One.

“You are the president. You have a lot more power than we do, but obviously, you consistently feel threatened, and that is why we have seen, you know, the attacks on Black women in general from this administration.”

Crockett added, “I don’t know what Black woman hurt him in his past, honey, but it is really taking him through it.”

Rather than putting his attention on her and other women of color in Congress, the Texas lawmaker said, “I really wish, for the sake of this country, and honestly, for the sake of the world, that he would focus on his real job and stop worrying about me.”

She added, “My constituents will worry about whether or not I have an adequate IQ, even though that’s not the test that he’s taking, and it’s up to them to decide, it’s not him. He can’t hire me or fire me, unfortunately for him.”