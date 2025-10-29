Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces plan to assist city residents impacted by on-going government shutdown

The city of Baltimore will tap into its resources to help foot the bill for workers and residents for food, child care and rent as thousands are set to lose access to their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on November 1 as government shutdown continues.

On Tuesday, October 28, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the plan that will utilize $4.6 million while at The Food Project in Southwest Baltimore, WBALTV reported.

“None of those things should ever be on the table — ever,” said Scott, who also noted that Baltimore is home to 12,000 federal workers.

He added, “We are here today because the president and his allies in Congress do not care about the working people of this city or anywhere in America.”

The announcement comes just days before SNAP cards are expected to go unreloaded on Saturday as the federal government shutdown drags on. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps feed more than 42 million Americans each month, is facing an unprecedented funding lapse after Congress failed to pass a new budget. While October benefits have already gone out, without congressional action, the U.S. Department of Agriculture lacks the legal authority to issue November payments.

Of the funds being allocated, $1 million will cover child care costs for essential federal workers who are currently working without pay and for SNAP-eligible families. About $1.7 million will support food distribution efforts through a variety of channels, including: the Maryland Food Bank, the Baltimore City Health Department’s Home Delivered Food Box Program, the Department of Planning’s Produce Box Distribution Program, So What Else in West and Southwest Baltimore, The Food Project, and the Baltimore Hunger Project.

Another $1 million will be directed to the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success to provide rental assistance for unpaid federal employees and recipients of federal housing subsidies.

“While we don’t have the funds to fill every gap, local government is being forced to clean up the mess made by Republicans in Washington, just like we did many, many times before,” Scott said.