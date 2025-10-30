‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Masika Kalysha speaks out about her husband’s tragic death

Masika Kalysha has spoken out about her estranged husband’s death.

In a statement shared with The Shade Room, the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star addressed the passing of Jamar Champ, whom she married in 2021. Champ reportedly died in a car crash in Houston on October 28. He was 38 years old.

“It is with profound sadness that I confirm the news of the tragic and unexpected passing of my spouse and father/stepfather of my beautiful daughters, Jamar Champ,” the statement reads. “During this incredibly challenging time, I kindly ask for respect and understanding as our family comes together to support one another and honor his memory. Your thoughts, prayers, and love mean the world to us as we navigate this devastating loss.”

Hours before releasing the statement, Kalysha posted a video on her Instagram asking for the blogs not to report information about Champ’s death before she could post something herself, to protect her children. She has two daughters, one whom she and Champ had together.

On Wednesday, she posted a video of herself and Champ on her Instagram, and expressed her anger toward the driver who reportedly caused the accident.

“I’m so mad at the driver that took your life,” the caption said. I’ve never felt this much anger and pain and confusion all at once. All you wanted was your baby and to be a Godly family man.”

Houston police reported that Champ, along with another male individual, was killed in a crash that took place at 12 a.m. local time on a Houston freeway. The accident involved a silver BMW that was traveling the wrong way on the freeway, westbound in eastbound lanes. The BMW struck a silver Tesla Cybertruck head-on, which resulted in the BMW catching on fire, and the Tesla striking a blue Freightliner 18-wheeler.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The driver of the Tesla was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced deceased by the doctors. Champ’s family and friends identified him as the driver of the Tesla.

The driver of the truck, who was also male, was not injured, according to the police report.

Kalysha posted on X the morning of the tragic accident, asking followers to pray for her and her children.

God woke me up at 2:00am… I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t know why. Jesus Christ I just received the worse news of my life. Pray for me and my kids please — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) October 28, 2025

According to PEOPLE, Kalysha and Champ were married in 2021, but she announced they were separated in 2023 on an Instagram Live feed. In 2024, she shared that the two were “going through mediation,” and referred to Champ as her “soon-to-be-ex-husband.”