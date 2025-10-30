Pastor Jamal Bryant says food donation effort aims to ‘expand the spirit of generosity,’ not ‘diminish tithing’

This week, social media users applauded Pastor Jamal Bryant after he announced that his church, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia, will be accepting food donations as a form of tithing during November, in an effort to help communities impacted by the government shutdown, unemployment, and cuts to SNAP benefits. However, as users applauded Bryant’s work through the church, the pastor found it essential to clarify the intent and context behind the clips that had gone viral.

“It has come to my attention that a recent message I shared has been misunderstood in the media, suggesting that I asked our congregation to bring food and donations instead of their tithes,” Bryant said in a statement, per The Jasmine Brand. “As a pastor, I fully believe in and uphold the biblical principle of tithing.”

In a separate video posted to his Instagram, Bryant explained that the church has been on a campaign to become debt-free, allowing it to expand its plans and visions to serve the community. Part of that campaign was a “Giving Day,” during which members who felt called to support the church had the opportunity to make extra financial donations. However, as Bryant noted while preaching, the lord called him to rethink that plan.

“Sunday was slated to be our Giving Day, and with all that is taking place, I thought it not prudent for us to do over and above giving,” he explained. “We had already collected our tithes and our offerings, and so the media somehow or another misinterpreted what took place. People are tithing, people are offering, just as the Bible accords. But over and above that, I put a halt [to it] so that we can focus on what is needed and necessary.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Bryant went viral for his powerful message about the church’s responsibility during these difficult times.

“We have a responsibility,” he shared. “What I am asking of you is every Sunday in November bring canned food items to church. Clean out your cupboard, go to the supermarket—Publix, Costco, Walmart—just don’t go to Target. We want to be a blessing to families in this city and in this community, not just in this congregation.”

“I didn’t feel in good kind conscience or in good faith, or in good faith, that it would be appropriate today for me to do an over and above offering. I didn’t feel like it would be right to ask people to march down with $5,000, $2,000, $3,000 or $1,000, when people don’t know how they’re going to pay their rent. They don’t know how they’re going to take care of their kids, don’t know how it is that they gonna eat,” he continued.

Emphasizing that “tithing is a biblical principle” and that “offering is, in fact, under no duress and no obligation,” Bryant clarified that he put a pause on contributions done in addition to the regular tithes until the government shutdown is resolved. Understanding many people’s complex and mixed feelings about religion, the church leader emphasized that he did not want a one-minute clip to be ”taken out” of context and cause people to experience the “migraine of church hurt” due to misrepresentation and misunderstanding.

“It was never my intent to diminish the importance of tithing, but rather to expand the spirit of generosity and compassion that defines who we are,” he continued, per Jasmine Brand. “We honor God through our tithes, and we honor one another through our giving.”