Home of NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bulgarized as athlete home invasions continue

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might have celebrated a win vs. the Washington Wizards on Thursday night, but the NBA MVP and NBA champion was the victim of a robbery at his home while he was playing.

According to KOCO in Oklahoma City, officers responded to a burglary at a home in a neighborhood located near Northwest 63rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Per a news release, the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

No suspects have been arrested and authorities believe there’s no reason to consider the public being in danger or that the robbers would target any other homes in the area. Nichols Hills Police stated there would be an increased police presence in the area during Halloween festivities and in the ensuing weeks.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the latest high-profile athlete to have his home burglarized in recent years. Robbers have also targeted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

In February, seven men were charged in connection with a ring of robberies targeting professional athletes’ homes, namely Portis, Mahomes, Kelce and Burrow.

Federal prosecutors stated the individuals, part of a South American theft group, chose high-profile athletes while they were away or playing games. The seven individuals are accused of stealing more than $2 million in items.

Each man, ages ranging from 20 to 38, was charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted, they each face a maximum of 10 years in prison.

In late 2024, the FBI issued a warning to high-profile athletes about the robberies, stating thieves are likely targeting the homes they believe contain high-value goods such as jewelry, designer handbags and cash, among other items.

“While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted,” the report stated.

Gilgeous-Alexander is once again having a stellar start to the NBA season. Months after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first-ever NBA title, Gilgeous-Alexander has the team undefeated, averaging 34.2 points per game, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.