Andrew Cuomo says ‘diversity can be a weakness’ — before mixing up MSNBC’s Black hosts

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo is already in a heated race for New York City mayor with favorite Zorhan Mamdani, but Cuomo potentially made a gaffe he can’t recover from on Saturday (Nov. 1).

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” with Eugene Daniels, Jonathan Capehart and Jackie Alemany, Cuomo explained his position on several issues affecting New Yorkers, including what the mayor’s relationship with the governor should be. When asked about the hateful rhetoric toward Mamdani, particularly his being called an “Islamic extremist,” Cuomo denounced bigoted commentary, but made an intriguing admission.

“Diversity is our strength, but it also can be a weakness,” Cuomo said. “So you always have to work very hard to keep people united. There’s always flare-ups among different races, religions, creeds for one reason or another.”

When asked to clarify by Daniels, Cuomo doubled down on his beliefs toward diversity. “Diversity can be a weakness if you have antipathy among groups, Jonathan. If you have racism or anti-semitism, et cetera. Then you’ve have friction.”

During Cuomo’s response, Daniels interjected, correcting him: “I’m Eugene.”

The flub happened again at the end of the interview, when Cumo confused Daniels for Capehart. When Daniels asked Cuomo about his being part of a political dynasty in New York compared to voters wanting new blood like Mamdani, Cuomo once again acknowledged Capehart.

“The mayor is an important job and people want to be safe,” Cuomo began. “People want affordable housing and in New York City, you can have a crisis at any given time. I don’t think they want a mayor who has no experience or ability to do the job. It can be a scary city as you know, Jonathan, and you want someone in that seat who can handle whatever comes up.”

Mandami, a New York assemblyman, has surged in recent polls and, according to a recent Quinnipac poll, holds a ten-point advantage over Cuomo and Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa.

Daniels and Capehart couldn’t help but laugh at the repeated gaffe, with Capehart pointing out he was talking to Cuomo now, not Daniels. Cuomo offered a meek “I’m sorry” at the end before the interview concluded.

Incumbent mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race and endorsed Cuomo, prompting Mamdani to jab at both men, who’ve been involved in scandals during their political careers.

“It’s no surprise to see two men who share an affinity for corruption and Trump capitulation align themselves at the behest of the billionaire class and the president himself,” Mamdani said.

Watch Cuomo’s interview with “The Morning” below.