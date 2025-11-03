‘Saturday Night Live’ star Michael Che calls the halt in SNAP ‘really f— up’

“Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che is drawing the line at feeding those in need.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, as the suspension of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began, impacting 42 million Americans, the 42-year-old comedian spoke out against it in a candid Instagram post.

“This SNAP freeze is really f— up,” Che wrote. “And I keep seeing a lotta racist videos celebrating (mostly Black) families not being able to buy groceries. There’s this weird idea that since some people have taken advantage of welfare benefits in the hood, NOBODY should receive help, at all?”

Che went on to call out what he sees as hypocrisy in America’s moral compass regarding poverty.

“This country is built on greedy motherf—ers taking shortcuts and gaming the system to their benefit,” he continued. “But for some reason, when poor people find a way to turn a nickel into a dime, they’re judged more severely — especially Blacks.”

He added, “I [know] the hustle is to hate each other here so we can fight in the comments and up our engagements, but let’s draw the line at feeding the poor.”

The comedian, who grew up in New York City, also revealed he was speaking from personal experience.

“I grew up on free cheese and powdered milk and waiting for your friends to leave the store so they won’t see me pay with stamps,” he shared. “That sh— ain’t as glamorous as it sounds. I promise.”

Che’s post comes as millions of Americans brace for food insecurity amid a temporary halt in federal aid. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which manages the SNAP program, announced in late October that payments would pause beginning Nov. 1 as a result of the ongoing government shutdown. But on Friday, Oct. 31, federal judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ruled that the Trump administration must draw from emergency reserves to continue at least partial payments. The administration has until Monday to comply with the court order or issue a response.