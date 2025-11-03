Setti Warren, Harvard’s Institute of Politics director and first Black mayor in Massachutsetts, dies

Setti Warren, the director of Harvard University’s Institute of Politics and the first Black man to be duly elected mayor in Massachusetts, died Sunday (Nov. 2) at the age of 55.

Harvard announced Warren’s passing, writing that whenever Warren “saw a challenge, he ran toward it—not away from it—and our university and country are better for it.”

In 2010, he was elected mayor of his hometown of Newton and served for two terms. Shortly after his term limit ended in Newton, Warren attempted a run at the governor’s mansion in Massachusetts, but he dropped out of the race due to the strain of financing a competitive campaign.

“As a veteran, mayor, and mentor, Setti Warren spent his life serving others and inspiring young leaders. Above all, he cherished his family and his role as husband and father. I had the privilege of working alongside him, and he did this work for all the right reasons,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

Warren worked as a special assistant in the White House Office of Cabinet Affairs under President Bill Clinton before serving as a U.S. Naval Reservist then later running for Mayor.

Several notable figures, such as Rep. Ayanna Pressley and CNN’s Abby Phillip, paid tribute to Warren on social media.

“Just emailed with Setti a few days ago,” Phillip wrote on X. “I’m so devastated by this news. I’m praying for his wife and children. Setti was such a bright light and a dear friend. We will miss him so much.”

Just emailed with Setti a few days ago. I’m so devastated by this news. I’m praying for his wife and children. Setti was such a bright light and a dear friend. We will miss him so much. https://t.co/8QyDwer45j — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) November 3, 2025

“He radiated light and optimism,” Pressley wrote in a touching post. “Setti had so much life left to live, milestones to experience, hearts to touch, and lives to change.

“We communicated just last night. I am shocked. And I have called his phone and texted him repeatedly upon learning this devastating news as it was easier to be in denial.”

I am heartbroken to learn of the sudden transition of my dear friend and former Kerry colleague, Setti Warren. There will be plenty of time to remember him as a proud Democrat, dedicated public servant, and convener, but for now I just want to remember the decent, kind, and good… pic.twitter.com/9OlQ1hJg7O — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) November 2, 2025

Incumbent Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller remembered Warren for the good he did while in office. “He conscientiously and deliberately served residents in all 13 villages of Newton and continuously worked across divides,” she said. “He believed deeply in education and invested in the Newton Public Schools and its school buildings. He worked to spark the growth of Newton’s innovation economy. He reduced the City’s carbon footprint. He created a durable long-range transportation strategy. He kept the City’s finances strong.”

Warren leaves behind his wife, Tassy, two children, Abigail and John, and other family members. According to the Boston Herald, a service to honor his life and legacy is being planned at Harvard.