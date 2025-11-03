Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces $62M in funding for SNAP benefits for November

Days after declaring a state of emergency via executive order concerning the government shutdown, Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced the state will deliver $62 million to help fund SNAP benefits for November.

“One of the first and most basic priorities of governing is to ensure that families do not go hungry,” Moore said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything in our power to protect our people in these difficult times. But no state can fill the enormous gap created by Donald Trump and his administration. It’s time for the federal government to do its job and fully fund food assistance.”

Moore announced that $10 million in emergency funding will go to Maryland’s food security partners. The funding will assist those who missed SNAP benefits and federal workers dealing with food insecurity who have either been furloughed or fired due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The announcement comes days after Gov. Moore declared a state of emergency via executive order related to the federal government shutdown’s impact on Marylanders.

Amid a flurry of executive actions, Moore announced on October 30 that $10 million in emergency funding will also go towards Maryland's food security partners, supporting both those missing SNAP benefits and federal workers struggling with food insecurity while being furloughed or fired during the federal government shutdown.

In total, $72 million will be derived from Maryland’s Fiscal Responsibility Fund to help Marylanders.

Moore joins Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and D.C. authorities as entities tapping into contingency reserves to help fund the program, as the shutdown is set to be the longest in history.

“Maryland families shouldn’t have to suffer because the federal government chose to pause vital benefits,” Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Rafael López said. “The governor’s decisive action is helping prevent Maryland families from going hungry during this senseless government shutdown. We will move urgently to get Marylanders the SNAP benefits their families depend on to put food on the table.”

On Monday (Nov. 3), the Trump administration announced it would use $4.65 billion from an emergency fund to help partially fund SNAP benefits through the month, a move the Congressional Black Caucus declared a “blatant violation.”