D’Angelo laid to rest in his native Virginia in a heartfelt ceremony

D’Angelo was laid to rest with heartfelt musical tributes in his native Virginia.

On Saturday, November 1, family, friends, and music industry legends gathered at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Henrico, Va., for the funeral of the neo-soul star, who died at the age of 51 on October 14 from pancreatic cancer.

Those in attendance included Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, DJ Premier, H.E.R and Pastor Jamal Bryant, who led a video tribute. According to the service’s program, Wonder and D’Angelo’s former bands, The Soultronics and The Vanguard, performed musical tributes during the celebration of life service. The Grammy-winning artist sang “If It’s Magic,” “The Lord’s Prayer,” accompanied by harpist Brandee Younger, and “As” with the bands.

Alongside heartfelt acknowledgments, the program read, “Through music, love, and light, Michael D’Angelo Archer’s spirit will shine forever.”

“This loss will never sit well with me. A man that never asked the world for anything, only gave all he had. And to leave us at just 51 years isn’t right. He deserves so much more. But we brought our guy home and sent him off in a private but powerful fashion. Exactly how he lived. A legacy that is somehow humble yet enormous simultaneously. Legends never leave. All I do now is look to the good times and “Send it On”. Rest peacefully Uncle D,” wrote Teal Louis-Segal Barber, who posted photos from the funeral.

The R&B artist, born Michael Eugene Archer, died in New York after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Before his death, he had cemented himself as one of modern soul’s most influential figures, redefining R&B in the 1990s and 2000s with albums like Brown Sugar, Voodoo, and Black Messiah. With his sultry vocals, live instrumentation, and spiritual depth, D’Angelo helped shape the neo-soul movement and inspired generations of artists who followed.

Shortly after his death, Hill had posted a moving tribute to the artist on Instagram whom she worked with throughout their careers.

“I regret not having more time with you,” she wrote. “Your undeniable beauty and talent were not of this world… You, sir, moved us, stirred us, inspired and even intimidated others to action with your genius.”

She added, “Thank you for being a beacon to a generation and beyond… Thank you for charting the course and for making space during a time when no similar space really existed.”

Per TMZ, a public memorial service is planned for 2026.