Is Trump underestimating ‘economic crisis’ and the power of Black voters?

Americans aren’t feeling Trump’s economy, and Tuesday’s elections could reflect their frustrations as the cost of living hits Americans of all backgrounds, most especially Black households.

A new poll from NBC News found that a majority of Americans are rejecting Trump’s handling of the economy. Sixty-three percent believe the president fell short of expectations regarding the economy; separately, 65% said Trump has not effectively looked out for the middle class, and 66% said he has not effectively handled inflation.

Black Americans have especially felt the negative impacts of the U.S. economy. The Black unemployment rate reached its highest level since the pandemic, and an analysis by the Center for American Progress points out that Trump’s MAGA agenda is crippling the Black middle class, including being disadvantaged by Trump’s tax policies in his so-called “One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act,” which experts say primarily benefits the wealthy and corporations.

Given the increased economic hardships affecting Black households, LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, said Black voters must turn out in full force at the polls.

“We have to understand that now the stakes are much higher. They’re much higher than they were last year…We’re seeing an economic crisis in our communities,” Brown told theGrio.

SELMA, ALABAMA – MARCH 09: LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the voting rights group Black Voters Matter, lead people in a chant as they walk across Edmund Pettus Bridge as they commemorate the 60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” on March 09, 2025 in Selma, Alabama. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Healthcare premiums are expected to skyrocket in 2026 as a result of funding cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and Obamacare. Housing, most especially rent prices, continues to climb and is outpacing inflation. Energy bills have increased by hundreds of dollars for many households. Additionally, many Black businesses are struggling to survive as a result of Trump’s unpredictable tariffs on foreign exports.

Trump is betting that his MAGA agenda will turn the economy around. And as many hurt even further amid the government shutdown, he has refused to negotiate with Democrats to increase healthcare tax credits.

“On the day this shutdown becomes the longest in U.S. history, millions are out of work, and benefits are drying up, the economy has become a defining — and winning — issue for Democrats in the closing days of this election. Trump entered office as a self-proclaimed champion of the working class and immediately sold the country to the highest bidder,” said Markus Batchelor, political director at People For the American Way.

“Democratic nominees in New York, New Jersey and Virginia have focused in on costs and the Republican-enabled corruption that allowed it to gut American families. I think it will pay off big at the polls,” he told theGrio.

Brown said the signs that the economy was getting worse were clear for those who paid attention to the state of Black women.

“Those of us who’ve been working and been screaming around Black women are the canary in the mind, that when we saw this firing of Black women…unemployment for Black women is actually double that of the national average…all of those things were indicators that there was something greater happening in this economy,” the voting rights advocate and organizer explained.

Brown said now the tides are rising across the country, including for white Americans, particularly those who voted for Trump.

“I need people to understand that something is happening…you’re starting to see a coalition; a multiracial, multi-generational coalition of people who are saying, no,” said Brown, who pointed to the “No Kings” demonstrations that have brought out millions of protesters. She added, “We gotta call it what it is: Folks are stealing resources.”

The issue of affordability gave way to the rise of Zohran Mamdani, who is poised to become New York City’s next mayor. Mamdani proposes raising taxes on millionaires and billionaires to reduce costs for everyday New Yorkers. Although Mamdani didn’t perform as well with older Black Americans in the primaries, he was able to increase his support among Black voters by more than 20%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 25: Democratic Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani answers questions from the press outside of Lips Cafe on October 25, 2025 in the East Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Brown credited Mamdani for his “intentional outreach” to Black communities and for addressing their economic concerns, which she notes has gone beyond the confines of political parties or certain political ideologies.

“What they’re concerned about is how am I going to keep more money in my pocket, how am I going to put food on my table, and how can I actually afford to [live],” she told theGrio. “I think we’re seeing his rise because he has stayed on message and not really gotten wavered. Even when there’s been attacks on him, he’s stayed true to that message.”

Despite there being “enough wealth” to “take care of the people,” Brown said Trump and Republicans have instead passed policies that “protect” the nation’s wealthiest individuals.

Referencing MAGA’s attacks on DEI and “woke” policies, she added, “You better be woke. This is the moment to be woke.”

The Black Voters Matter leader said that given the economic crisis that is harming Black Americans and all Americans who aren’t a part of the wealthy class, voters must “pay attention to policy very differently” and, more importantly, show up at the polls.

“We’ve got to go beyond…this popularity contest [of] ‘I’m not going to vote if I don’t like anybody.’ No, I’m going to always vote because somebody’s going to win, and I need to have some influence over whoever that person is winning, or try to influence the outcome,” said Brown.

“In this moment, our community needs hope. When we move together, when we work together, it actually builds up this collective resistance. It builds up a collective voice. This is the moment to be solid. This is the moment for us to get out, and get out in record numbers.”