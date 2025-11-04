‘This is about these babies’: Keith Lee launches food initiative to help feed families for the holidays

Keith Lee is once again using his platform to help those in need.

The viral food critic and TikTok star took to social media on Friday (Oct. 31) and instead of breaking down the latest dish in his new hometown of Dallas, the former MMA fighter asked companies and others among his near 20 million followers between TikTok and Instagram to join him in meat donations to those currently battling food security as the government shutdown barrels toward an unprecedented length and SNAP benefits for more than 42 million people remain in limbo.

“When I first started making videos on this page, I was making food for my wife four times a day,” Lee explained in the post with the caption: “How Many Brands Can We Get In The Chat?”

He added, “How was I getting the food? Off food stamps and gift cards that people were giving me to make food for my wife.”

Lee, who has often vocalized his community outreach via his honest food reviews and more, discussed how those moments helped his focus regarding his social media journey. “I’ve always had bad social anxiety,” he admitted. “I made a video once talking about how I was getting used to being around people – and how I was doing that was making meals for the less fortunate and passing them out.”

For Lee, the food donations are not about public relations or brand deals. He isn’t seeking any brand partnerships or even financial gain. “I refuse to take any money,” he adamantly stated. “I don’t want no partnerships when it comes to this. I want this to be specifically about the families we’re feeding and the holidays we’re making.”

As the video ends, Lee’s daughters come into the picture, emphasizing his goals even further. “This is what it’s about. It’s about these babies. It’s about their holidays.”

Almost immediately, small businesses and national brands joined in on Lee’s mission. He told followers he would share updates on Instagram as the initiative to help feed families for the holidays develops. In a follow up video, he pointed how food stamps helped his family, particularly when he and his wife had their second daughter.

“If you’re a brand and you want to be a part of it, I’ll see you in the comments. God bless you.”