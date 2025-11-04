Sherri Shepherd honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Sherri Shepherd has been honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Monday (Nov. 3). The comedian, actress, and daytime talk show host received the star after thirty years of working in the industry, from co-hosting “The View” and her own talk show, “Sherri,” to being in countless movies and shows like “Guess Who,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” and “30 Rock.”

“I’m always thanking God, and knowing my why,” the actress said in her acceptance speech. “I always believe God didn’t give me this talent for it to just fall on the ground and die. I just knew it was for something, but it took 30 years for me to realize it, because I wasn’t ready.”

The actor spoke about her struggles to make it in the industry. At the ceremony, she spoke about having to sleep in her car, getting evicted from her apartment, and moving from place to place in Los Angeles while trying to keep her dream alive.

“I would look out the window every day and dream. I would see the cast of ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ going inside the clubs, and I would just sit there and look out and dream about one day I could be a part of this community,” she said.

She said that walking to the LA comedy club, The Comedy Store, every single night and performing stand-up shows was the only thing that kept her going.

Shepherd was supported last night by her 20-year-old son, Jeffrey Tarpley Jr., whom she shouted out in her speech and said “will always be my baby.” She was also supported by stars such as Tyler Perry and Niecy Nash, who honored her in their own speeches. Perry listed out Shepherd’s accolades to emphasize the accomplishment.

“Name another person who has been on Broadway, written books, hosted a talk show, been a cohost on ‘The View,’ you name it, all of these different shows. Name someone who has done all of that,” he said. “There are many people on the planet that were sent here to bring light, and then there are other people who are here to be light. Sherri is a person who is light. When she walks in the room, you feel it, you know it. She makes everybody feel seen,”

Nash recalled her memories with her best friend, Shepherd, trying to make it in Hollywood as two young actresses.

“I remember us being young girls. Dreaming in my mama’s back room about all of the success and all of the things that we wanted to make happen,” Nash said.

She continued, “We were best friends, but we were each other’s competition. Sherri started booking jobs back-to-back-to-back, and I’m like, ‘Girl, I’m happy for you, but what are you doing in the room?’ And she looked at me with her whole chest and said, ‘Girl, I just go in there and act like you.'”





