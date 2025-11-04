Simone Biles reveals plastic surgery journey in moment of transparency on TikTok

Simone Biles continues to maintain transparency about her life, marriage and more online.

The 28-year-old gymnast, widely considered the greatest of all time, took to TikTok on Oct. 29 to reveal several fun facts aboutherselfr, from the fact that her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owen,s is only her second-ever relationshi, to her actual height and more. Biles did get interactive with her fans during one question, revealing she’d not only gone under the knife, but she’d done so on three separate occasions.

“I’ve had three plastic surgeries and two of them you would never be able to tell,” she shared in the clip before asking viewers to guess what she had done.

One TikTok user was stumped but threw out her answers anyway.

“Boobs, skinny bbl, and eye lift or skin tightening? I’m literally guessing bc i can’t tell lol,” the individual wrote.

Biles replied under the comment with the correct answer, before explaining why she got two of the elective surgeries.

“🍒, lower bleph because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe — my earring got ripped out when I was younger,” wrote the gymnastics star.

This wasn’t the first time the 7-time Olympic gold medalist had teased she had gone under the knife with the cherries emoji. On Oct. 15, she hinted at her breast augmentation with a flip, her first in well over a year, while celebrating her new house.

“First flip – in a year – at the new home – with new 🍒” she wrote over the post.

Lower Blepharoplasty (or lower bleph) is a procedure that removes excess skin from the eyelids. As one ages, eyelids stretch, and the surrounding muscles around them weaken, causing sagging eyebrows and sagging skin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

While social media has been Biles’ vehicle to be transparent about her life, it has also been a vehicle for her to advocate for trans rights and slam detractors. In a back-and-forth with former NCAA swimmer turned conservative firebrand Riley Gaines over Gaines’ public admonishment of a Minnesota high school trans athlete, Biles sounded off.

“You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports,” Biles wrote on June 6. “But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!”

She would later apologize to Gaines while calling for fairness and inclusivity in sports.

“I was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women’s sports. My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful,” she wrote on June 10. “Individual athletes—especially kids—should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over. I believe sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition. We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful.”