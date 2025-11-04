Zohran Mamdani answers 50 Cent’s criticism of his tax plan with a message and a rap lyric reference

Zohran Mamdani has a message for 50 Cent, who has expressed opposition to the New York City mayoral candidate’s plan to tax the rich if he wins on Tuesday night.

“What I would say to you, 50, if you are indeed watching or anyone else is watching…I continue to think that having the top 1% of New York City or making more than a million dollars a year, having them pay 2% more for an economic agenda that would transform every New Yorker’s life, including their own,” Mamdani said on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber.”

Mamdani, who is on the cusp of making history as NYC’s first Muslim and youngest mayor in more than a century, has gained widespread support for his platform on making the Big Apple more affordable. In order to bring down costs for things like housing and groceries, Mamdani proposes higher tax cuts for city’s wealthiest residents and corporations doing business in the city.

The 34-year-old New York assemblyman said it is “something that is worthwhile.”

“When you see a city like ours that is underfunding its city agencies, that is pulling back on the most basic things like library services and trash cans, everybody feels the knock-on effects of that,” Mamdani told MSNBC on the eve of Election Day.

Speaking directly to 50 Cent and others who do not believe in his Democratic socialist agenda, Mamdani continued, “And my job, as someone who believes deeply in the public sector, is to ensure that we’re delivering public excellence, and that means every dollar that we raise, I want to be able to prove to you that it’s every dollar that’s being well spent. That’s the relationship there.”

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has made it very clear that he isn’t a fan of Mamdani’s plan to raise taxes on wealthy individuals like himself.

“Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan. No. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one-way ticket away from NY,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram in June.

While the rapper may not be a Mamdani supporter, the New York City mayoral hopeful said he still supports his music.

“And I do have to say, even though we have a disagreement on tax policy, every time I get a death threat, I still listen to many men,” he joked.