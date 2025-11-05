LaKeith Stanfield on acting alongside his wife, Kasmere Trice Stanfield, in ‘Die My Love’: “Made me look good”

LaKeith Stanfield is used to sharing the screen with powerhouse performers– but this time, it hit a little closer to home.

The Oscar-nominated actor stars in ‘Die My Love’ alongside Jennifer Lawrence and his real wife, Kasmere Trice Stanfield, and he’s opening up about the experience of working with both women and the power they bring to storytelling.

“I feel like, coming out of this movie, we’re reminded how important women are—and how important they are to the entirety of creation in the world,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Stanfield went on to praise his wife, sharing how witnessing her strength firsthand has shaped his perspective, especially after welcoming their first child together.

“I watched her give birth, and it was the craziest, most beautiful, most powerful, amazing thing I’ve ever seen,” he gushed. “I had a camera, my Leica, the whole time—taking pictures while holding her leg. As a man, all you want to do is help and bear witness.”

The couple, who were first romantically linked in 2022, married later that year and welcomed their first child in 2023. They’ve kept their baby’s identity and gender private, as Stanfield also does with his two older children from a previous relationship. Their new film, “Die My Love,” a psychological drama also starring Robert Pattinson, follows a couple navigating mental illness, love, and loss. On-screen, the Stanfields play husband and wife.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Kasmere said she was thrilled to collaborate with her husband for the first time on-screen.

“My husband—literally, working with my husband and getting to play husband and wife—was really amazing,” she said.

She added that the script instantly resonated with her, explaining that she felt compelled to take on a story grounded in emotional truth.

“Reading the script, I said, ‘I absolutely have to do this.’ I have to be part of stories that are so real, so raw, and honest,” she explained.

The wife and mother added that with their three “beautiful children,” whom she and LaKeith are “absolutely obsessed with,” she understands what it means to be anchored by family. She said the couple often ask themselves how they can continue making their kids proud—and how they can keep telling stories that help others “feel a little less lonely.”

She added, “Even if I didn’t always relate to every choice my character made, I understood her deeply through the lens of motherhood and the love you feel for your child.”

Meanwhile, LaKeith had nothing but glowing words for his wife’s performance.

“She’s amazing in the film,” he said. “You know that expression, ‘it ain’t what you wear, it’s who’s wearing it’? Well, it ain’t even about the movie you’re in—it’s about who’s in it. She’s beautiful, and it’s amazing. Made me look good.”

“Die My Love” hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 7.