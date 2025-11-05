Here’s how much SNAP recipients can expect this November amid government shutdown

Amid the government shutdown and the Trump administration announcing this week that the SNAP program will only be partially funded, more details have emerged in terms of how much recipients can expect to see in their accounts this month.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the SNAP food assistance program, those who are enrolled can expect about 50% of their usual monthly benefits.

Following court orders to use emergency funds to cover the cost of SNAP, the Trump administration announced on Monday that it would disperse $4.65 billion. However, that won’t be enough to cover 100% of benefits, which would cost an additional $4 billion.

As The Hill reports, there will be changes to the maximum benefits for SNAP recipients in the 48 states and Washington, D.C. For example, a household of four that typically received $994 a month will see $497. A family of six that receives $1,421 will only see $720. However, not every SNAP beneficiary will receive the maximum reduced amount expected for November.

The Hill reports that each household’s allotment depends on income, assets, the number of dependents and other factors.

Democrats and advocates have slammed the Trump administration and Republicans over the ongoing shutdown that is likely resulting in families going hungry. President Trump and Republicans have repeatedly blamed the shutdown on Democrats, who are demanding that health care subsidies under Obamacare be restored in order to avoid premiums from skyrocketing in 2026.

“42 million people are really in the balance of not knowing whether they’re going to have food on their table in the month of Thanksgiving…that’s pretty significant,” LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, recently told theGrio.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 30: Charles Pierre receives groceries from the Curley’s House Food Bank days before the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may expire due to the Federal government shutdown on October 30, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“People are calling, saying that their premiums have gone up $100, $200, $300, a few hundred dollars. Like, all of those things are gonna have an accumulative effect.”

President Trump caused confusion when he announced on Truth Social on Tuesday that no SNAP benefits would be issued until the government reopened. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the president future payments after the partial funding is paid out.

Democratic members of Congress slammed the Trump administration for not fully funding SNAP with other emergency funds.

“It has become abundantly clear to the American people that President Trump and Congressional Republicans are not working on their behalf,” said the Congressional Black Caucus.

“President Trump has provided $40 billion to bail out Argentina and hundreds of millions to tear down the East Wing of the White House to build a ballroom for parties with his billionaire friends — all while allowing tens of millions of Americans, including children and seniors, to go hungry for days, uncertain about when they may receive their SNAP benefits.”

“This chaos could have been avoided if the Trump Administration had followed the law and put the American people first — including millions of their own Republican constituents who rely on SNAP benefits to feed their families,” added the 62-member caucus.

“Right now, families across our country are in limbo, uncertain about their next meal. There can be no further delay or confusion about the Administration’s compliance in releasing full funding for SNAP. Enough is enough.”