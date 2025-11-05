No labels needed? Teyana Taylor says she and Aaron Pierre haven’t called each other boyfriend and girlfriend … yet

Teyana Taylor may not refer to partner Aaron Pierre as her Musfasa, but there’s another title the 34-year-old multi-hyphenate isn’t using yet: boyfriend.

“That’s my apple pie, and we are each other’s safe space,” Taylor told The Hollywood Reporter in a brand new cover story highlighting the Oscar buzz surrounding her role in “One Battle After Another.”

She added, “If that’s something that I decide to say, then it’s going to be something that we say together.”

The couple has already made it known that they’re red-carpet official and have been publicly linked to one another since February. The rumors really took off in March after the two began dropping subtle hints about their romance on Instagram. The love affair has only added multiple chapters since those posts, with red-carpet appearances and Pierre starring as Taylor’s love interest in the short film component to her ‘Escape Room’ album, released in August.

When rumors first persisted of the two being together after Taylor finalized her divorce from former NBA star Iman Shumpert, she shared a cheeky message on Instagram: “I am begging y’all to let me get my back blown out in peace.”

Taylor and Pierre have remained consistent, if not super busy, with their respective day jobs. Aside from “One Battle After Another,” Taylor is set to make her directorial film debut with “Get Lite,” a film starring “Euphoria” actress Storm Reid and star in “The Rip,” a Netflix cop drama co-starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Pierre, who was recently featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, has the HBO series “Lanterns” on deck and the film “Star Wars: Starfighter.” When asked about love and romance, the “Rebel Ridge” actor didn’t hold back about being a fan of the following things: a mix of slow burn vs. love at first sight and a love of flowers.

When asked what keeps him grounded, the 31-year-old offered perspective.

“I’m a grounded person anyway, I would like to believe,” he said. “But my loved ones and my community have certainly contributed massively to keeping me grounded and reminding me why I do this because I don’t do it solely for me. I do it to serve the ones I love in my community and uplift them and celebrate them.”

No matter what title Pierre and Taylor use to define their relationship, their love is evident in every single moment.