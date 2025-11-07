‘Out of Time’ exposes the human cost of corporate greed & the power of a Black mother’s love

It’s time to tune into “Out of Time!”

Now available to rent or own on digital HD, cable, and satellite platforms through Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media, “Out of Time” tells the gripping story about a mother’s relentless fight against the system, and is a reminder that sometimes love is the only weapon strong enough to survive systems of oppression.

The film follows Mona Cress, played by Charla Marie Bailey, a determined mother who takes on a powerful pharmaceutical CEO after her son’s life is put in jeopardy. And when every institution that’s supposed to help her fails, Mona takes matters into her own hands.

“Out of Time is a story about sacrifice and resilience: family, survival, trust, and the lengths a mother will go to when the system fails her,” said filmmaker Alison Guessou. “It shines a light on the human cost of corporate greed while reminding us that love and determination can cut through even the darkest battles.”

Guessou, the film’s writer, director, and producer, joins a growing wave of Black storytellers who explore the emotional and political realities that many Black communities face daily. Starring Paul Economon and Lori Roovers, “Out of Time” is just as much about the personal cost of injustice as it is about the resilience that carries us through it.

“Out of Time” is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms.