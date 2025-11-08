From Howard to the world: Anok Yai named 2025 British Fashion Awards ‘Model of the Year’

The British Fashion Awards have made an unprecedented move this year, announcing their 2025 Model of the Year weeks before the ceremony itself. The honor goes to none other than Sudanese-American supermodel Anok Yai, whose influence continues to redefine modern beauty and fashion.

“A defining force in today’s fashion landscape, Anok’s impact transcends the runway—from redefining beauty standards to championing artistry and representation on a global stage. Her influence continues to shape culture and inspire the next generation,” the British Fashion Council shared in a celebratory Instagram post.

For Yai, 27, the recognition feels like a full-circle moment in a career that began unexpectedly in 2017. After a candid photo of her glowing at Howard University’s Homecoming went viral, the then-college student was soon discovered by fashion scouts—and the rest is runway history.

Since then, Yai has become one of the most distinctive and sought-after faces in the industry, commanding catwalks and campaigns worldwide. This year alone, she opened shows for Ferragamo, Coperni, and Hugo Boss, and closed for Ralph Lauren, Fendi, Vetements, and Messikia. Her striking presence also graced the runways of Saint Laurent, Mugler, Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Bottega Veneta, and Chanel under Matthieu Blazy’s direction.

Off the runway, Yai’s star power continues to shine. She fronted Mugler’s Alien fragrance campaign, modeled for Gap, appeared in the revival of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and landed major covers including Perfect, Vogue France, and Allure—the latter alongside last year’s winner, Alex Consani.

Breaking from tradition, the British Fashion Council opted not to release a shortlist this year. Instead, a closed panel of industry insiders—among them BFC CEO Laura Weir, photographer Campbell Addy, and stylist Carlos Nazario—selected Yai as the outright winner.

Yai now joins the ranks of fashion legends such as Bella Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, and Kate Moss, who still holds the record with three wins. Yet Yai’s legacy has long been in motion. She was only the second Black model ever to open a Prada show, after Naomi Campbell, and has since appeared on the cover of American Vogue three times. Her rise has been instrumental in expanding the visibility of dark-skinned Black women in high fashion, cementing her as not just a model but a movement.

With this latest accolade, Anok Yai’s reign as a fashion icon is only just beginning.