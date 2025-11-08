Baby Tate, Muni Long and others slam AI artist Xania Monet: ‘This is not creativity’

Days after Telisha “Nikki” Jones showed she was the woman behind viral R&B hitmaker Xania Monet, R&B artists such as Baby Tate, Muni Long and K. Michelle are pushing back.

In a lengthy video posted to her Instagram page on Thursday (Nov. 6), the Atlanta artist and daughter of Dionne Farris called out Jones for her lack of creativity, suggesting that AI is “slowly contributing towards the degeneration of our environment.”

“First of all, girl, what the f–k?” Tate opened her video. “At the very least, you couldn’t have somebody make the beat? You couldn’t have somebody produce something for you? You just typing in a prompt and you letting AI make the whole f–kin song for you? Oh word, but you’re doing all the work, right? You’re not doing any work!”

She later added in the video, “All you doing is typing?! Oh, my god!”

Muni quickly jumped in Tate’s comments, writing, “It wouldn’t be allowed to happen in country or pop” while pointing out in the artist’s bio on Apple Music that vocals are “in the vein” of herself, K. Michelle and Keyshia Cole. Michelle shared on her Instagram Stories that she would consider getting lawyers over artists like Xania Monet.

“I got so much built-up tension,” Michelle said. “AI people using my tones of my voice and all that, now I gotta go find a lawyer. All types of stuff going on.”

The renewed contentions surrounding Jones and her comments arrived not long after her interview with CBS’s Gayle King on Wednesday (Nov. 5) about the origins of Xania and her creative process. Despite considering Xania to be a real person, King countered that notion by telling Jones she couldn’t sing and that what she was doing could raise the alarm for other artists.

“I wouldn’t call it a shortcut because I still put in the work,” Jones told King. “Anytime something new comes about and challenges the norm and challenges what we’re used to, you’re gonna get strong reaction behind it. I just feel like AI is the new era that we’re in and I look at it like a tool, an instrument and utilize it.”