Big Sean defends Jhené Aiko amid breakup rumors: ‘It’s frustrating having people say negative things toward her’

Big Sean is shutting down speculation and standing up for Jhené Aiko as rumors swirl around their reported breakup.

Earlier this week, the Detroit rapper was spotted in a viral livestream clip standing near an unidentified woman — sparking claims that he’d already moved on from Aiko after nearly a decade together. The social media post, shared by gossip page No Skips Tea under the headline “Damn! Big Sean Spotted With Alleged New Girlfriend After Wasting Jhene Aiko’s Time for 10 Years,” quickly made the rounds.

The clip originated from a broadcast by 21-year-old YouTuber N3on, where Big Sean briefly appeared in a crowded room. Although he and the woman in question did not interact, fans began speculating that she was his new girlfriend.

Sean, 37, swiftly dismissed the rumors in the comment section. “I never met this person in my life lol,” he wrote, adding a touch of humor to the otherwise tense discourse.

But as chatter continued, the “I Don’t F— With You” rapper took a more serious tone on X (formerly Twitter), responding to a wave of criticism directed not at him—but at Aiko.

“On some real sh-t, I don’t like this energy,” he posted. “I don’t mind whoever saying wild shit about me cause I have a sense of humor n don’t give a fuck. It’s frustrating havin people say negative things towards her though. God Bless.”

His tweet came in response to a viral post accusing him of “wasting” Aiko’s time during their 10-year relationship, while resurfacing claims from her previous marriage to producer Dot Da Genius. The lengthy post alleged infidelity and questioned both artists’ choices, prompting Sean to step in.

“You can go ahead and say anything you want about me; I’ll take that,” he continued. “Just leave her name out the equation. Respect that.”

Sean’s remarks mark his first public acknowledgment of the breakup chatter, though neither artist has officially confirmed the split. The couple, who share a 2-year-old son, first went public with their relationship in 2016 and have long been admired for their musical chemistry and spiritual bond.

For now, Big Sean appears focused on keeping the discourse respectful, reminding fans that behind the headlines are two people navigating a personal chapter under public scrutiny.