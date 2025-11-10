A’ja Wilson makes one 4-year-old superfan’s wish come true on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

A’ja Wilson has further cemented herself as one of the greatest basketball players ever, at least to her smallest fan.

During a recent episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the 4-time WNBA MVP and three-time WNBA champion surprised four-year-old Iman Taylor, who only wanted one thing for his birthday: Meeting Wilson.

When asked what made him such a big fan, Taylor said matter-of-factly, “‘Cause I love her super much.”

The 4-year-old’s mother, Bianca, detailed how Iman became a big WNBA fan, breaking down how she once played in middle school and high school and her love of basketball transferred to her son. In clips shared with the show, Iman can be seen jumping up and down with joy after being gifted an A’ja Wilson jersey.

Once Hudson made the big reveal to Iman, the little boy raced over to Wilson and gave her a giant bear hug.

When asked if it was a good birthday present, Iman told Hudson and the studio audience, “Yes,” without even hesitating.

“I love you,” the 4-year-old told Wilson, who joked with Hudson and Iman’s mother, “Bam might have some competition.”

Wilson later added, “[This] is one of the reasons why I love what I do, it really is. To bring people together and to bring smiles to people’s faces. To do what I love and see them beam with so much joy and give them a chance to dream and believe in themselves. Cause this world is crazy, especially for the youth. So if I can be a beacon of light for them, be like, ‘I can do that.’ That’s the real reason. And I love it. Cause it’s real, it’s from the heart.”

The gift of Wilson herself wasn’t the only thing Iman and his mother received. Hudson surprised them with an autographed jersey, a pair of Wilson’s A’One sneakers and a birthday cake.

Bianca couldn’t help but be proud of her son in the moment and the lifelong memory Hudson created for him.

“It’s been me and him since day one,” she said. “Single parent, so just to be able to create this memory for him? I can’t even put it into words. He’s going to run me into the ground talking about it, I know he is. It’s just so amazing and I appreciate this opportunity.”

Since Wilson led the Aces to their third WNBA title in four years, the accolades have kept rolling in. Weeks after the parade in Las Vegas, she was inducted into the University of South Carolina Hall of Fame.

Watch the adorable clip below.