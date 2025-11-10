Antonio Brown pleads not guilty in attempted murder case out of Florida

Antonio Brown’s lawyer has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the former NFL star, who is facing a second-degree attempted murder charge.

Brown was extradited from the United Arab Emirates back to the United States last week after being accused of being involved in a May shooting at a boxing event in Miami. Brown, who is currently in New Jersey, will be sent to South Florida, where he is set to stand trial.

Mark Eiglarsh, Brown’s lawyer, shared a statement with TMZ, in which his client claimed self-defense and “passionately” believed in Brown’s defense.

“The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior,” Eiglarsh said. “Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who had previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served.”

Officers in Florida initially issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest in June. Police detained the former football player and rapper following the incident, but he was not arrested. He posted his version of events on Twitter shortly after being released.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” he wrote on his Twitter account. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council [sic] and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

Witnesses identified Brown as the shooter during the incident. Although he did not have a weapon on him when he was detained, the man whom Brown alleged punched during the incident told officials that the former NFL player “began to run toward him with a firearm” and opened fire twice.

If convicted, Brown faces up to 15 years in prison.

Brown, once a surefire Hall of Famer, has faced plenty of legal troubles over the past few years, from a battery accusation to domestic violence charges and more.