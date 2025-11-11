Lenny Wilkens, three-time Hall of Famer and NBA legend, dead at 88

The basketball world is mourning the loss of one of its all-time greats. Lenny Wilkens, a man who made history as both a player and a coach, and remains one of the most respected figures ever to grace the game, has died at age 88.

Wilkens passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday (Nov. 9,) leaving behind a legacy that can only be described as monumental.

Before the suits and the clipboard, Wilkens was a baller’s baller. The nine-time All-Star is known for his intelligence, poise, and leadership on the court. Over a 15-year career with the Hawks, SuperSonics, and Cavaliers, he became one of the most cerebral point guards of his era, earning an All-Star MVP in 1971 and a reputation for making everyone around him better.

But when he traded in his sneakers for a whistle, that’s when the legend really took off.

Wilkens went on to become the winningest coach in NBA history at the time of his retirement — and yes, the losingest too, because few ever lasted long enough to rack up that many games. His 1979 Seattle SuperSonics squad delivered the franchise’s first and only NBA championship, forever cementing him as a hero in the Emerald City.

“Lenny Wilkens represented the very best of the NBA,” said league commissioner Adam Silver. “Even more impressive than his basketball accomplishments was his commitment to service, especially in his beloved community of Seattle.”

That service went far beyond the hardwood. Wilkens was a mentor, philanthropist, and pillar of leadership. His statue outside Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena stands as a testament to his influence on and off the court.

In addition to his NBA accomplishments, Wilkens’ brilliance extended to the international stage. He helped coach the original 1992 “Dream Team” to Olympic gold in Barcelona, then led Team USA to another gold as head coach at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Across his career, Wilkens became a Hall of Fame fixture, having been inducted three separate times: first as a player in 1989, then as a coach in 1998, and finally in 2009 for his contributions to USA Basketball.

Named to both the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams, Wilkens was recognized again in 2021 as one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history.

From Providence College standout to NBA champion to Olympic gold medalist, Lenny Wilkens lived basketball at its highest level, and did it with grace, humility, and heart.

Simply put, he was basketball royalty.

Rest in peace, Coach. 🕊️