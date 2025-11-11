Love does cost a thing: Jury orders influencer to pay $1.75M over alleged affair

Society often says that karma has a price, but few imagined it would come with a $1.75 million bill. This week, North Carolina social media influencer Brenay Kennard learned that lesson the hard way after a jury ordered her to pay $1.75 million in damages to her husband’s ex-wife, Akira Montague.

The case, which sounds like it was pulled straight out of a reality TV script, centered on accusations that Kennard had an affair with Akira’s then-husband, Timothy Montague, while the couple was still married. Akira’s lawsuit, filed in Durham County Superior Court, claimed Kennard intentionally destroyed her marriage through “alienation of affection,” and “criminal conversation,” two legal terms that refer to wrongfully interfering in a marriage and adultery.

And after a week of legal proceedings and less than two hours of deliberation, jurors sided with Akira. The court ordered Kennard to pay $1.5 million for alienation of affection and another $250,000 for criminal conversation, totaling $1.75 million in damages.

“She has received justice from losing her husband and the father of her children,” Akira’s attorney, Robonetta Jones, told WRAL News.

“This case was not about vengeance. It was about accountability,” Jones added in a statement, per People magazine. “The evidence presented in this case overwhelmingly supported my client’s stance that Brenay Kennard not only alienated the affections of Akira’s husband but also inflicted emotional injury on his children as well.”

In the complaint, Akira alleged that Kennard began creating social media content with Timothy while the two were still married without her “knowledge or consent.” She accused the influencer of “flaunting” their relationship online and even sharing photos of her children. By the time the case made it to court, the public had already been watching the drama unfold in real-time. Kennard, who has a combined 3 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, frequently featured Timothy in her lifestyle and “day in the life” videos.

During the trial, Timothy claimed he and Akira had been separated since 2021, telling the court they were “just like roommates.” Akira pushed back, testifying that he still came home every weekend and that the two “had sex.” Representing herself in court, Kennard argued that she couldn’t “be the reason” the marriage ended, claiming that the two’s “marriage had been falling apart for years.”

While it may seem shocking to see these types of claims play out in court, North Carolina is one of the few states where a spouse can legally sue the “other woman” (or man) for breaking up their marriage. In fact, in 2010, songstress Fantasia found herself in the crossfire of this type of claim when Paula Cook, the wife of her then-lover, Antwaun Cook accused her of being the reason their marriage ended. Fantasia was ultimately found not guilty of the filed claims.

While the courtroom reportedly erupted in cheers, Kennard told reporters that the verdict was “outrageous,” accusing Akira’s legal team of lying and being motivated by money.

“The truth will always be the truth, and it’s easy to believe the lies, especially when playing the victim card,” she wrote to People magazine. “[Akira] may have won the battle but not the war. God will have the final say.”

Similarly, Timothy echoed Kennard’s sentiments, sharing: “It’s easy to make someone out to be the villain when you don’t want to face the truth or take accountability. The marriage was NOT full of genuine love. All parties involved know that. God will get the glory.”

Whether anyone truly “won” here depends on who you ask. But what’s clear is that this case (and the $1.75 million price tag attached to it) is a reminder that actions have consequences, especially in North Carolina.