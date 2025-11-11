Omarion on why he wouldn’t work with Mario in the future: ‘It’s all about respect’

Omarion is not interested in working with Mario in the future.

The R&B artist appeared on Sway Calloway’s show last Friday and had words for his peer, Mario, who appeared to diss him in a recent interview. When Sway asked Omarion if he would still work with Mario, Omarion said it’s unlikely.

“I don’t think so. I think that for me, it’s all about respect. I think you can have your opinion, but, you know, the moment I feel like there’s no respect there, yeah, I’m cool. I’d rather step back,” he said.

The “Ice Box” singer was responding to a comment Mario made on Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday” podcast, where Newton asked him to judge different R&B singers by vocal ability. Mario gave his opinion on singers like Jacquees, Byson Tiller, and, of course, Omarion.

“Omarion… it be hit or miss for me sometimes,” the “Let Me Love You” singer said.

The two singers teamed up in 2022 for a “Verzuz” battle that featured Ray J, Bobby V, Sammie, and Pleasure P, which Okayplayer called “hilariously chaotic.” Mario commented in 2024 that Omarion wasn’t an appropriate competitor for the occasion, saying that he needed to go up against “somebody more vocal.”

“I think that was an unfair Verzuz, to be honest, because Verzuz wasn’t built for live performances like what O is trying to do. It was built for just you, the mic, and the people,” Mario said in an interview on BigBoyTV. When Sway asked about the “turbulence” between R&B singers about their singing abilities, Omarion said, “We’re supposed to be here to uplift.”

He also reminded listeners that he has had a longer career than Mario.

“I don’t think it’s respect there. Especially for somebody like me, that has been doing it before him,” he said, defending his legacy in the industry. “I’m just saying, it’s not by chance.”