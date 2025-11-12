Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the city’s newly appointed police chief send the internet swooning

One probably unintended consequence of last week’s mayoral elections around the country? Wild, rampant thirst. Yeah, you read that right.

Hours before voters even headed to the polls in several cities on Nov. 4, a post on X went viral naming Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Police Chief Michael Pickett, and it quenched a few of the parched.

The post, which included a side-by-side shot of each man’s front profile, quickly spread like wildfire, and the city of Birmingham was trending as the thirst continued to mount.

“Some mighty fine Black kings right there,” one user on X commented.

Another user on the same platform added, “Read me my rights zaddy!”

“Have mercy …. Immediately begins to look for real estate in Alabama,” wrote a user on Instagram.

While others noted they were very conflicted given their stance on law enforcement, another user on X said, “Damn Black men make any profession look good.”

Never mind that Woodfin won his third term months ago, on Aug. 26, or that Pickett was appointed police chief back in April. The internet didn’t care about timing.

The buzz even made its way to the Birmingham Police Department’s original Instagram post introducing Pickett. Screenshots, memes, and lots of requests for “arrests” have been circulating ever since.

By the time Woodfin officially announced his new leadership team on Tuesday, Nov. 11, the damage was done. Birmingham had already been declared the most attractive city hall in America.

However, Woodfin is “happily married” to Kendra Morris-Woodfin, and the couple recently welcomed their first child, as he recently reminded the world in an Instagram post, a throwback to their devastatingly gorgeous wedding. Meanwhile, no details around Pickett’s relationship status have emerged or been formally disclosed.

In the meantime, they are bringing nothing but pride (and potentially new residents) to their city.

“Randall is happily married Chief Pickett hasn’t publicly disclosed his relationship status, wrote a user on X. “Both of them do good work for my home town and I’m proud of the actual change they’re bringing in the communities that we all grew up in.”