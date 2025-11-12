Epstein alleged in email Trump ‘spent hours at my house’ with sex crime victim

House Democrats released another batch of documents in the FBI files related to Jeffrey Epstein‘s criminal sex trafficking case, revealing that Epstein alleged that President Donald Trump knew of the conduct and even spent “hours” with one of his victims.

“BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes. Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES,” read an X post from Democrats of the House Oversight Committee, who publicly released the emails from Epstein’s estate.

In an email Epstein sent to his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, the infamous sex offender wrote, “i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump..[VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him..he has never once been mentioned.”

The name of the victim is redacted.

Maxwell, who is currently serving time in prison for her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, replied to the email: “I have been thinking about that…”

The Epstein files have been a political nightmare for Trump’s second term as a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Congress, and even his base of MAGA supporters, have called for the files to be publicly released. Trump and other Trump administration officials, like Attorney General Pam Bondi, had committed to releasing the files but reversed course earlier this year.

It had been previously reported (and mentioned by former Trump advisor and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk) that Trump was mentioned in the files, suggesting that this was the reason the Trump administration declined to publicly release them.

In another email, Epstein alleged that Trump was aware of his misconduct with underage girls.

“Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop,” Epstein wrote to journalist and author Michael Wolff in a January 2019 email.

Trump, who was friends with Epstein for years, has repeatedly said he knew nothing about Epstein’s sex crimes and cut off their friendship after an unspecified falling out.

As previously reported by theGrio, House Democrats also released a letter Trump allegedly sent to Epstein in 2003. The letter, which contained Trump’s signature, depicted the naked body of a woman and read, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.”

Trump denied that the signature on the letter was his.

Epstein died by suicide in a jail cell in 2019 as he was awaiting trial for his federal sex trafficking conviction charges.