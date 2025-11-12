Megan Thee Stallion is manifesting a Super Bowl haltime performance

The Super Bowl Halftime show is one of the most prominent events in the country, garnering millions of viewers every year. And recently, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she hopes to one day take that stage.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Houston-born rapper shared that she’s actively manifesting that dream.

“I’m manifesting a Super Bowl halftime performance for myself in the future,” she told the outlet. “Honestly, I would really love the opportunity if it presented itself, and I would embrace the challenge.”

Confident that she would “put on a show,” the “Savage” singer can already imagine the vibes of her halftime show: “I would just want to turn the halftime show into a big party, come with some surprises, and put on for my city.”

Known for her bold lyrics and confidence, Megan Thee Stallion has been slowly making her way into the sports world this year. Beyond her relationship with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, the raptress recently launched a new campaign series, “Explained by Megan Thee Stallion,” with Fanatics Sportsbook, which celebrates the intersection of basketball, music, and culture. And like with everything in her career, she’s betting on herself in sharing her Super Bowl aspirations.

“To this day, I’m always betting on myself in all aspects of my life,” she shared. “Deciding to pursue a career as a rapper was a risk, but I was just confident. When I launched my tequila and my swimwear brands, those were risky business decisions, but I never doubted myself or my team. You can’t let fear or insecurity stop you from reaching your full potential.”

Every year, the Super Bowl halftime show proves you can’t please everyone as it’s performance announcement consistently sparks its own wave of debate. This year, Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny was at the center of the debate as social media users debated on whether or not he would be “right fit.” Regardless of what critics think, the Grammy-nominated artist is gearing up to take the Super Bowl stage on Feb. 8, and hopefully, one day, Megan Thee Stallion will do the same.