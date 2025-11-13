A 12-year-old girl was arrested by DC police in connection to multiple robberies

Washington, D.C. police have charged a 12-year-old girl with multiple robberies that took place in the Northeastern quadrant of the city in October. Police told ABC 7 DC that the girl acted with other minors.

The girl was arrested in connection with two robberies police are investigating, which took place on the evening of October 5, just minutes apart. In one case, the victim, who was leaving a grocery store on a bicycle, was stopped by a group of children on the 200 block of M Street NE. One of the kids threw a separate bike in front of the victim, and the group went to steal the victim’s bike, but ended up taking some of the groceries instead.

The next incident happened around 15 minutes later. The victim was riding a scooter along the Metropolitan Branch trail, and passed by a group of kids. One of the kids grabbed the victim by their backpack, stopping them. A child then stole the scooter and began riding the scooter until they saw a Metropolitan police officer, and ditched it. According to police, the child stole the victim’s phone, which was attached to the scooter.

The 12-year-old girl was arrested by authorities on November 9 and charged with a juvenile court petition. Police said she lives in Northwest D.C.

Police are still looking for other children who were involved in the robberies.

In a separate case yesterday, Metropolitan police also arrested a 17-year-old and charged him as a suspect in six incidents of armed carjackings and one unarmed carjacking that all took place in June. He was charged as an adult.