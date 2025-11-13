Kayla Nicole apologizes for deleted posts, says she refuses to ‘contribute to a cycle of hate’

After deleting her X account, Kayla Nicole apologized for her old, offensive posts that went viral earlier this month. She posted a statement on her Instagram stories and said she was “ashamed” that she “ever thought or spoke that way.”

The media personality deleted her X account after her now-deleted posts resurfaced from 2010 to 2014. In the posts, she made offensive and explicit comments referring to Mexican people, Indian people, and Asian people generally. She also used homophobic slurs.

Another resurfaced tweet was about Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, which reads, “Sum1 explain to me why kobe thirsty wife think she can b in front of all th players!? Sit yo no green card havin a— down. #thaafuuuuhh.”

Today, Nicole spoke out, saying the posts were “ignorant, hurtful, and completely wrong.”

“The woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views,” she said in the statement. “Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form. I have since deleted those tweets and my X account entirely, because I refuse to keep that energy alive or contribute to a cycle of hate.”

For Halloween, Nicole, who has used costumes as a trolling opportunity in the past, dressed up as Toni Braxton and recreated the video to “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” Viewers instantly interpreted the video as a shady response to Taylor Swift, who is currently engaged to Nicole’s ex, Travis Kelce.

On Swift’s latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” fans of the singer speculated that she dissed Nicole in a lyric on her song “Opalite,” where she sings about her love’s ex-girlfriend on one of the verses.

You couldn’t understand it

Why you felt alone

You were in it for real

She was in her phone

And you were just a pose

Nicole denied that her costume had any connection to Swift and Kelce, but the viral video had taken a life of its own. A Swift stan account found Nicole’s old tweets earlier this month, and then those posts went viral.

In the statement posted today, Nicole said she takes “full responsibility” for her past posts.

“I take full responsibility for what I posted, and I’m truly sorry to anyone I may have hurt. My heart, values, and perspective are completely rooted in empathy, love, and respect for others. I can’t change the past, but I will continue showing through my actions who I’ve become and what I stand for today,” she wrote in the statement.