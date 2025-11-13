Terrence J marries Mikalah Sultan during epic luxury destination wedding in Dubai

Terrence J is officially a married man!

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, the 43-year-old TV host icon and actor tied the knot with 27-year-old model Mikalah Sultan in an over-the-top, ultra-glam ceremony at the luxury resort Atlantis The Royal in Dubai — with Anthony Anderson officiating the vows.

The couple said “I do” in front of 130 guests who flew in from around the world. According to People magazine, the destination wedding unfolded across multiple spaces at the luxury resort and featured dramatic white, ivory, and cream décor, four curated food experiences, and a full slate of live performances that turned the night into a true Dubai spectacle.

The elegant ceremony itself set the tone with none other than rapper T.I. leading the groomsmen down the aisle before Sultan made her entrance in a sweeping, full-length, strapless ball gown. For his part, the former “106 & Park” host donned a white and black tuxedo. Meanwhile, the bridesmaids and groomsmen all wore black.

During the reception, guests were treated to a violinist, saxophonist, flutist, a live band, and belly dancers from Connect Entertainment, while T.I. emceed the party. Terrence and Sultan surprised everyone with a choreographed waltz to Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.” Their towering white wedding cake — which Terrence gave his designer full creative control over — was engineered to appear as if it were floating, adding another dramatic flourish.

Sultan delivered multiple fashion moments throughout the day. She wore two custom gowns — one by Pronovias and another by Brides by Nona — and later changed into a sheer white-skirted look before ending the night in a sparkly, bejeweled fringe mini. Her glam team included A1hair Concierge and Glammed by Lika.

The four distinct dining experiences the newlyweds offered included cold canapés and champagne pre-ceremony; hot canapés, cocktails, and a raw bar during cocktail hour; a four-course dinner featuring Carbone’s spicy rigatoni; and an after-hours spread of truffle pizzas and wagyu sliders.

In the days leading up to the swanky soiree, the couple and their wedding party arrived early for pre-wedding festivities in Dubai, including a yacht party and a luxe dinner.

“And so it begins,” Terrence captioned a photo on Instagram from their flight to the city.

After keeping their relationship mostly under wraps, Terrence and Sultan first revealed they were engaged in 2023. The pair chose Dubai to make things official because it was a place they had fallen in love with during a previous trip together.

“Bringing our loved ones on an experience that they’ve never been on was important to us,” Terrence told People.

The bride added, “We wanted an unforgettable experience celebrating our love with the people we love. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we’re extremely grateful.”