Coming soon! A documentary honoring Babyface produced by Kenya Barris

“Give people their flowers while they are still here to smell them” has become a mantra across social media, and now, Kenya Barris is helping give multi-Grammy-winning artist Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds those flowers in an upcoming documentary.

This week, Deadline reported that a new documentary honoring the legacy of Edmonds, better known as Babyface, and his impact on the music industry is currently in the works.

“I’ve often wondered how an unassuming kid from Indianapolis got to where he is today, working with artists and achieving dreams I could’ve never imagined when I first started,” said Babyface in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “This documentary is giving me a chance to go down memory lane with a fine-tooth comb, reexamining the highs and lows of my life and career. I’m discovering where all the songs really came from — and perhaps just as important, the how and why.”

With the backing of HarbourView Equity Partners, a Black woman-founded investment firm, the documentary will be produced by Barris, who created “Black-ish,” and directed by Chris Moukarbel.

“Babyface is one of one — a culture-defining hitmaker whose impact cannot be denied or overstated,” Barris told Deadline. “We’re honored to be a part of telling his story and grateful that we’re teaming with HarbourView, a company that understands the importance of investing in culture and storytelling like this, to do so. I hope this project not only spotlights Babyface’s remarkable career but also gives people a glimpse into the man behind the musical genius, who just might be one of the funniest mother*ckers I’ve ever met.”

“Babyface’s influence on music and artistry is immeasurable — his songs have defined. We’re proud to support this project celebrating his genius, legacy, and the emotional honesty behind his work.” HarbourView Equity Partners’ Founder & CEO, Sherrese Clarke, added.

The documentary will reportedly feature conversations with the 13-time Grammy Award-winning artist, as well as interviews with some of Babyface’s many collaborators. Paired with footage from his never-before-seen personal archive and his upcoming performances in Las Vegas, the film will “reveal how he channeled his own personal heartbreaks into creating the soundtrack for millions of love stories around the world.”

Details about the documentary’s release date, title, and featured stars remain unknown.