Cynthia Erivo reveals she left three-hour ‘Wicked’ audition with a 103-degree fever and bed ridden

Cynthia Erivo is giving a new definition to “leaving it all out there.”

The “Wicked: For Good” star had previously revealed she had a triple-digit fever and was sick after the lengthy audition to play Elphaba but in a recent conversation for NBC’s “Wicked: One Wonderful Night” special, the 38-year-old actress opened up about the entire situation.

“Mine was sort of the chemistry read,” she said as other cast members revealed their audition processes for the beloved musical turned film. “So I go for the audition and put everything out [there] and I’m there for three hours, and by the end of the audition i start running a 103 fever and go home and I’m in bed for like four days.”

She added, “Whatever I had left was in that room.”

Previously, the Tony Award-winner alluded to how her body felt after the audition in an November 2024 interview with Jimmy Fallon. “I was in bed for the next week, for like four days, with 104 fever,” she said.

Erivo also revealed at the time that the three-hour audition was her only one for the film and she began training “like a boxer” to prepare for the role mentally.

“I already knew a lot of the music before I was asked to come in, because I learned the music before I saw the show,” she said. “So it’s always been in my DNA. And then I just went to work, made sure I knew what I was doing.”

Erivo has been on a whirlwind press tour for “Wicked: For Good,” the sequel to the 2024 film starring Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and others. In Singapore, she had to step in to protect Grande after an overzealous male fan got a bit too close to the pop singer.

Erivo and Yeoh comforted Grande, who appeared shaken up at the incident. Erivo has spoken publicly about the friendship she’s developed with Grande, saying the two “immediately connected” while filming the movie.

“When we knew we were casted in this, we both made a decision and a pact together to take care of one another,” Erivo told Tamron Hall last November. “To make the space we needed for each other […] To just be there. Protect each other and take care of each other. We made an intentional promise to one another that we would take care of each other.”

“Wicked: For Good” arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.