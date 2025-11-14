‘I Only Have ONE Brother’: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s daughter Monroe clarifies her siblings on Instagram

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins are officially teens, and their daughter Monroe is already asserting her voice. In an Instagram Story shared Wednesday (Nov. 12), the 14-year-old chimed in on her own family dynamics.

“Clearing something up guys,” she wrote. “i only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon. i do have other half-siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!”

Mariah Carey, who is 56, shares Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan, with Nick Cannon, 45. The pair married in a secret ceremony in the Bahamas in 2008 after a whirlwind romance and welcomed the twins in 2011. They later separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Since then, Cannon has expanded his family significantly, welcoming 10 additional children. He shares sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon also welcomed two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, born Dec. 14, 2022.

The Masked Singer host has spoken openly about leaning on Monroe during tough times. “My daughter, really, she’s so in tune and in line and wise beyond her years,” he previously told PEOPLE. “I got a lot of therapists, but she’s probably my best therapist.”

He continued, “She keeps me in check. She’s so pure and honest. […] She’s my oldest child. Even though they’re twins, she came out first, and she lets everybody know it. She’s helped me keep it strong.”

Meanwhile, the “All I Want for Christmas” singer keeps her commentary on Cannon to a minimum. When Gayle King asked Mariah Carey during a pre-taped CBS Mornings segment on Sept. 24 about co-parenting with her ex, the superstar replied, “I kind of feel like it’s best if I don’t talk about him, because he can just be in his own world.”

“No offense to him,” she added.