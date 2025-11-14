Michelle Obama shuts down idea of her running for president and suggests America isn’t ready for a female POTUS: ‘Don’t waste my time’

Don’t expect Michelle Obama to answer the Democrats’ call to run for President. Not in 2028, nor at any time after that.

During an hour-long fireside chat with actress Tracee Ellis Ross in promotion of her upcoming book, “The Look,” the Forever FLOTUS took a question from Ross around the 32-minute mark about whether America would be ready to have a female president, given the advancement of women in escaping stereotypes about femininity.

“As you saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” Obama told Ross. “That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running because y’all are lying.”

She continued, “Y’all are lying. You are not ready for a woman. You are not. So don’t waste my time. We got a lot of growing up to do. And there are still sadly a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman and we saw it.”

In her book about her presidential campaign, Kamala Harris remarked how the Obamas were among the first to endorse her, with both Barack and Michelle Obama delivering speeches during the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The relationship between Michelle and Kamala dates back decades, intertwining the stories of the first Black couple to enter the White House and the first Black vice president in history. Michelle hasn’t hidden her feelings about the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election, Harris’ loss or how the country is going under President Donald Trump.

After the election was called, the Obamas released a joint statement, writing, “This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues. But living in a democracy is about recognizing that each point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power.”

The Obamas also extended grace toward Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for their campaign, given how the pair only had 107 days to campaign for the highest office in the land.

“We will always be grateful to the staff and volunteers who pour their heart and soul into electing public servants they truly believed in,” the Obamas said.

For years, ever since the Obamas left the White House, people have called for Michelle to enter the political sphere and run, but as 2024 showed her, she’s not wading into those waters.