Pusha T, wife Virginia expecting their second child: ‘See you in 2026 my boy’

Pusha T’s blessed 2025 continues!



The Virginia native revealed on Instagram Friday (Nov. 14) that he and his wife, Virginia Thornton, are expecting a bundle of joy in the new year. In the photo, Pusha’s young son, Nigel, can be seen in the foreground, while Virginia is in the background, taking a picture of Nigel while showing off a very pronounced baby bump.

“ALL THINGS CONSIDERED…❤️💙💙💙,” Pusha began his caption. “Nigel, you ask and you shall receive…but this time it was mommy who made it happen. She prayed day and night, struggled with disappointments, but she never gave up on your wishes. You are gonna owe her big time!!”

He continued, “New responsibility, new standards, and new expectations all come with being a big brother…I hope you are ready. It’s time to share them toys, teach your gifts, and love on the new best friend that mommy gave you. You’re gonna love it, just look at your daddy and Uncle Mookie… what’s better than that?😎”

On “All Things Considered” from Clipse’s Grammy-nominated “Let God Sort ‘Em Out” album, Pusha opened up about his and Virginia’s attempts to conceive a second child to give Nigel a sibling, only to sadly miscarry. The two would try IVF as Push reflected on the album, still hoping a fertility blessing would come through.

“V miscarried, we hid it, I’m glad he missed it,” Push raps on the song. “Hunnid thousand a “maybe”, you stick wit’ it.”

The news comes on what is already a good month for the Thornton family. On Nov. 7, Pusha and his brother Malice found out they were nominated for five Grammy Awards for “Let God Sort ‘Em Out,” their first album as the Clipse since 2009’s “Til The Casket Drops.” The album is up for Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Music Video, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Now with a new baby on the way, Pusha is overjoyed, especially considering his relationship with his brother, Malice.

“@babyginny thank you for my second baby boy,” Pusha concluded his message to his doting wife. “i hope you carry on with tradition and never teach me how to change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose, or anything else a Supermom does. You make things very easy for me and I love and appreciate you for it all. See you spring 2026 my boy…💙”